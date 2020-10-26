HYVE joins Bithumb Global Learning Program, Season 9 & Opens Competitions for Traders

Bithumb Global features tighter security measures, a low latency order matching engine with proprietary technology and advanced algorithms, plus a friendlier user interface.

Javier Sim, Co-Founder/Managing Director of Bithumb Global on the platform's eminence:

"Since Bithumb Global's beta launch in May of 2019, it has on-boarded more than one million users worldwide, and have had their daily trading volume exceeded over $381 million. It has become the only exchange established in 2019 that was ranked among the top trading platforms in the world."

CEO, Tudor Stomff said about the new collaboration:

"We have been in discussion with Bithumb Global for a while now and are happy to say that we have found a trusted partner for our initial listing and we are excited to see what the future holds."

Interested parties are encouraged to participate in the BG Learning competition at https://www.bithumb.pro/en-us/learning/details?coinId=HYVE .

About Bithumb Global

Founded in 2014, Bithumb Korea is one of the earliest, most influential digital currency exchanges in South Korea. Bithumb facilitates 59.19% of the entire Korean Bitcoin transaction volume and accounts for approximately 15% of the global market, counting over 8 million registered users.

Despite these successes, Bithumb has been focused on the South Korea region with over 80% of its users originating from there. Bithumb has now launched its spinoff, Bithumb Global, to connect liquidity and market potential to the rest of the world.

About HYVE

HYVE is a DeFi centric decentralized autonomous task marketplace. The platform solves current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). It is a community-governed system that drastically reduces costs for all parties involved, offers wider flexibility, cuts out the middleman, welcomes the unbanked, provides transparency and ensures safety, while rewarding token holders.

For more information about HYVE, please see www.HYVE.works , follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/join_hyve , or join the Telegram Group at https://t.me/hyveworks .

