Hyve Solutions and Cooler Master Double Density of Compute Racks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2020 Open Compute Project Virtual Summit) – Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced an agreement with Cooler Master Corporation , a top-tier manufacturer of thermal solutions, to co-design and deliver a new advanced liquid cooling solution for use in Hyve Solutions high density hyperscale computing offerings.

Today, ever-increasing performance requirements are pushing the thermal design power of CPUs and accelerator technologies to unprecedented levels and beyond the capabilities of air-cooled heat sinks in industry standard 1U and 2U server systems. The density of computing racks is limited by the size and thermal capability of the cooling solution and is placing constraints on the compute capacity of hyperscale racks. The Hyve and Cooler Master solution allows for the doubling of compute power while occupying the same heat sink footprint of air-cooled counterparts. For example, by doubling the capacity of a rack to 66kW, the solution can use twice the number of processors in the same rack as an air-cooled system.

"Collaborating with Cooler Master is an important step for Hyve Solutions and positions us to better serve new and existing customers seeking high density hyperscale systems with advanced thermal capabilities," said Steve Ichinaga, President, Hyve Solutions and Hyve Design Solutions. "In addition to equipping customers with a leading solution in this growing market segment, the project showcases our team's advanced design capabilities and ability to execute on strategic projects that cater to changing industry standards."

"We are excited to continue to work with Hyve Solutions to push the performance of high density hyperscale computing offerings with our leading-edge liquid cooling technology," says Ivan Chiu, General Manager of Customer Focus Teams, Cooler Master Corporation. "Through our collaboration, we are able to quickly bring best-in-class, innovative and reliable solutions to the market."

Through an extensive collaborative process, Hyve Solutions and Cooler Master have created cutting-edge designs that include closed loop liquid cooling and customized air-cooling capabilities to create a high-density computing system without additional plumbing or other facility changes in the data center.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email [email protected] or call (855) 869-6973.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Cooler Master Corporation

Founded in 1992, Cooler Master Corporation is a leading provider of thermal solutions for various tech industries, from PC, consumer appliances, server, high-performance computing, to renewable and automotive. With in-house design, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing capabilities, Cooler Master provides highly flexible and configurable solutions and services to our customers. Cooler Master has factories in Greater China and offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia to deliver best-in-class services. For more information about Cooler Master, visit www.coolermastercorp.com

