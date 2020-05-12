Hyve Solutions Develops an Open Accelerator Infrastructure System

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2020 Open Compute Project Virtual Summit) – Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced the development of an Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) system through a joint development agreement with Open Compute Project (OCP). Designed by Hyve's engineering team, the OAI system simplifies adoption of different deep learning accelerator technologies by providing one system that can host any accelerator designed to industry standard Open Accelerator Module (OAM) specifications.

"We are pleased to be one of the first systems vendors to work on filling this critical market gap with OCP," said Steve Ichinaga, President, Hyve Solutions and Hyve Design Solutions. "As hyperscale technology evolves, developing streamlined OAI systems is essential for many of our customers as well as the greater OCP community. Our team is excited to be pioneers for this project as new technologies continue to shape the industry and systems requirements evolve."

Hyve's OAI system is critical for hyperscale infrastructure companies, as well as adopters of OAI systems in adjacent markets. It implements the combined Fully Connected/Hybrid Cube Mesh interconnect topology for higher versatility. It is also the first OAI system to power on with PCIe Gen4 re-timers and offers the largest PCIe expansion capability among OAI systems. In addition, it supports the entire range of thermal power envelope of OAM modules. All of these features combine to make Hyve's OAI system the most versatile implementation, in addition to being one of the first.

"The OAI project is a great example of how feature requirements from many hyperscalers are being coalesced, allowing the supply channel to focus their resources and accelerate this new technology. By aligning with the broad set of OAI specifications, the Hyve Solutions system will be able to host accelerators and address a wide variety of usages and markets. Hyve Solutions is a very important partner in the open source supply chain, and this is another great example," stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

Hyve's OAI system has a projected production release of Q4 2020. To learn more about Hyve's OAI system, visit the Hyve Solutions booth during the OCP Virtual Summit at https://bit.ly/HyveOCP.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email [email protected] or call (855) 869-6973.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

