Hyzon Motors appoints investment, business development specialist as managing director, Australia and New Zealand

Edgley joins Hyzon after having served as the chief investment officer for a multinational industrial conglomerate with operations in water and wastewater treatment, marine construction, infrastructure, and diversified portfolio investment.

Edgley has deep experience in innovating within traditional industrial operations, creating sustainable growth and enterprise value by applying technology, systems and insight to the discipline of physical manufacturing. In his new role, Mr Edgley will oversee Hyzon's first delivery of hydrogen fuel cell-powered coaches to Fortescue Metals Group's Christmas Creek iron ore hub in Western Australia and the first hydrogen-powered prime movers to Hiringa Energy in New Zealand.

"There is enormous opportunity in this region of the world for Hyzon to introduce its hydrogen fuel cell technology," Mr. Edgley said. "The long distances, extreme weather conditions and challenging terrain, along with prolific mining activity, create the need for high performance, rugged technology. Unlike many other zero-emissions solutions, the high-density fuel cells developed by Hyzon are uniquely suited to tackle these environments."

"We stand at a pivotal point in history as hydrogen takes over from fossil fuels and Hyzon is positioned to power the next era of economic growth," Mr. Edgley continued. "It is a real privilege to be building new jobs, new manufacturing and technology facilities, and a fundamentally new industry in Australia and New Zealand, that will underpin a sustainable future for us all."

Hyzon CEO and co-founder Craig Knight said Edgley's "experience in the energy and industrial world will allow us to continue to grow our presence in these hydrogen-ready, high-growth corners of the world. "

Edgley's appointment comes ahead of Hyzon's business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB), a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company.

Hyzon is seeing accelerating demand for zero-emissions transport solutions throughout Australia and New Zealand. Under Edgley's leadership, Hyzon will continue introducing its imported commercial vehicles, and also expects to localize production of key platforms, including refuse collection vehicles and road trains for use in the mining sector.

Edgley also has served as director and managing director for Australian companies specializing in private equity, residential developments and health care. He has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Melbourne.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward - looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Exhibit 99.3 of DCRB's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 9, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the proposed business combination, DCRB filed a proxy statement and other relevant documents with the SEC. Stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

DCRB, Hyzon and their directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from DCRB's stockholders in respect of the proposed business combination and the other matters set forth in the proxy statement. Information regarding DCRB's directors and executive officers is available in DCRB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2020, and under the heading "Information About DCRB" in DCRB's definitive proxy statement related to the proposed business combination filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination.

Contacts

For U.S., Europe and Asia media:

Caroline Curran

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

+1 256-653-5811

[email protected]

For Australasian media:

Fraser Beattie

Cannings Purple

+61 421 505 557

[email protected]

For investors:

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE HYZON Motors

Related Links

https://hyzonmotors.com

