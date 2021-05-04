Hyzon Motors Appoints Shinichi Hirano as Chief Engineer - Fuel Cell

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon"), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced the appointment of Shinichi Hirano as Chief Engineer - Fuel Cell, with immediate effect.

Mr. Hirano is a 30-year veteran of automotive fuel cell technology. He brings to Hyzon decades of expertise, including his recent 17-year leadership tenure at Ford Motor Company, where he served as the principal research engineer and technology expert for fuel cells. While at Ford, Mr. Hirano also led the Ford-Daimler fuel cell alliance, and USCAR Fuel Cell Teams in partnership with the US Department of Energy.

Prior to his arrival at Ford in 2003, Mr. Hirano started his professional career at Mazda Motor Corporation, where he spent more than eight years leading various hydrogen and fuel cell related research projects, including the development of the Mazda Demio fuel cell vehicle.

Mr. Hirano holds 25 U.S. patents in the automotive hydrogen fuel cell and battery areas and has published 15 papers for peer-reviewed journals.

He studied electrical engineering at Tokyo University of Science and continued his fuel cell catalyst and MEA research as a guest scientist at Texas A&M University's Center for Electrochemical Systems and Hydrogen Research.

Craig Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyzon Motors, said:

"Shinichi is extremely talented and very well regarded by colleagues in the global automotive fuel cell and hydrogen arenas, having been the resident expert at two of the world's largest vehicle brands. We're excited to apply his expertise to further fortify Hyzon's leadership position in hydrogen fuel cell technology and pursue our mission to provide commercial vehicles with zero emissions and zero compromises."

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to produce zero-emission commercial vehicles for customers in North America, Europe, and across the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

As announced on February 9, 2021, Hyzon has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021 and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

