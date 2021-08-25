Hyzon Motors Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc., or "Hyzon", today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference on September 8, 2021

Morgan Stanley Laguna Virtual Conference, Sept. 13-15, 2021

D.A. Davidson Virtual Conference, Sept.22-23, 2021

Hyzon's most recent presentation will be available on the Investors section of its website, at investors.hyzonmotors.com.

About Hyzon

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

