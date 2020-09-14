I-880 Express Lanes to Open for Business Oct. 2

Operating hours for Express Lanes are weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tolls rise as traffic increases and decline as traffic falls. Signs over the roadway indicate toll rates for various destinations. Customer always pay the toll displayed when they enter the Express Lane, even if toll rates change during their trip. Toll-paying customers pay for each toll zone they enter. There are six toll zones along southbound I-880 from Hegenberger Road in Oakland to Dixon Landing Road near the Fremont/Milpitas border and five toll zones along northbound I-880 from Dixon Landing Road to Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo.

Travelers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use the I-880 and State Route 237 Express Lanes, as well as to view a series of easy-to-watch videos explaining all aspects of the I-880 Express Lanes.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Related Links

http://www.mtc.ca.gov

