i-Comm Connect Launches TACTAL on the Genesys AppFoundry

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Comm Connect is pleased to announce that their patented, web-based calling solution, TACTAL, is now available on the Genesys® AppFoundry, a dedicated customer experience marketplace. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

TACTAL is a unique click-to-call solution that can be added to a business's key digital touchpoints so that customers can reach them anytime from anywhere in the world. With web-based calling, users never need to leave a business's website or mobile-app to reach someone, capturing crucial customer data and drastically reducing telco costs. The TACTAL Visual IVR feature allows callers to self-navigate through an online directory by department, location or title to efficiently reach the right person to address their needs.

"We are thrilled to be working with Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions," says Chris Mahaney, Director of Partnerships of i-Comm Connect. "Together, TACTAL and the Genesys PureCloud® application provide an unbeatable omnichannel solution that allows for more contextual customer service and an improved contact experience."

TACTAL integrates directly with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform to pass caller data through to the agent in real-time. With the additional context, businesses can proactively anticipate customer needs and improve overall satisfaction without changing the way they already operate.

The TACTAL Integration is now available with the Genesys PureCloud application, a unified, all-in-one customer engagement and employee collaboration platform that is easy to use and quick to deploy. Built for people and built for change, PureCloud is designed for ease of use, radical simplification and speed. It was the first customer experience application to use an API-first, microservices architecture — giving customers the option to extend the application or build a custom solution with Genesys integrations and APIs.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of TACTAL visit the AppFoundry Listing.

About i-Comm Connect:

i-Comm Connect was founded in 2009 in Portland, Maine with a mission to transform the customer service industry. As a market leader, our focus is on developing cutting-edge technology (Patents: USA, Japan, and Canada) and driving the shift to innovative online customer engagement solutions. Please visit www.icommconnect.com for more information and call us through the website to try the TACTAL solution yourself.

Contact:

Meredith Schmidt-Fellner

Director of Marketing

meredith@icommconnect.com

SOURCE i-Comm Connect

Related Links

http://www.icommconnect.com

