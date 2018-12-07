'I Don't Think He's Capable' - Tucker Carlson Says of Trump to Swiss Weekly, 'Die Weltwoche'

ZURICH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a candid interview with the Swiss weekly "Die Weltwoche," Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson reveals that he believes President Trump is incapable of the legislative demands of being president.

When asked if Trump has kept his campaign promises, Carlson says, "No". He tells WW foreign editor Urs Gehriger:

"His chief promises were that he would build the wall, de-fund Planned Parenthood, and repeal Obamacare, and he hasn't done any of those things."

"I don't think he's capable. I don't think he's capable of sustained focus. I don't think he understands the system."

"I think Trump's role is to begin the conversation about what actually matters." In the wide ranging discussion, Carlson also reveals that:

"I self-consciously try not to go crazy."

"I've never read an article about myself, ever."

"If I wanted to be a policy adviser, I probably could. The bar seems to be very low. Most policy advisers are very stupid."

