I Heart Revolution Launches Makeup Collaboration With Pebbles™

Inspired by the vibrant and rich colors of Fruity PEBBLES ™ and Cocoa PEBBLES ™ cereals, the collection features a range of delicious colors and shades that will have consumers yelling "Yabba Dabba Doo! ™ " Each of the collections bring the Fruity PEBBLES ™ and Cocoa PEBBLES ™ flavors to life, offering a total of 22 products from eyeshadow palettes to Bedrock inspired lip glosses, that will transport consumers straight to the Stone Age and give fans an enticing PEBBLES ™ experience to feast on.

"Revolution Beauty is privileged to be partnering with Post Consumer Brands and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring the PEBBLES™ brand to life through a dedicated cosmetics collection," said Adam Minto, Revolution Beauty founder. "For 50 years, the PEBBLES™ brand has been garnering fans from across the world. Here at Revolution Beauty, we wanted to build on the success of PEBBLES™ by joining forces with our I Heart Revolution team for a fully vibrant and lively cosmetics collection. As a brand that acknowledges the importance of individuality, vibrancy and originality, we continually strive to nurture relationships with like-minded partners who align with our mission to bring inclusivity and energy to our audience."

"The PEBBLES™ brand is all about being a catalyst for creativity and encouraging individual expression in kids and kids-at-heart," said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing, Post Consumer Brands. "Our collaboration with Revolution Beauty was a natural fit that gives our fans an exciting new way to experience the vibrancy and playfulness of Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereals. We're thrilled to see this fun collection come to life as we continue to celebrate PEBBLES™ 50th birthday this year by giving our fans more ways to experience the brand beyond the breakfast bowl."

For 50 years, PEBBLES™ cereal has been bringing fun and happiness to kids and kids-at-heart alike. Since the first bowl of PEBBLES™ cereal was poured in 1971 to today, the brand has captured hearts and minds, growing in the process to become a top-selling kid's cereal brand with more than 1.4 billion bowls eaten annually.

One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired from 1960-1966. And PEBBLES™ cereal, named for Fred and Wilma's daughter, was the first brand ever created around a media character.

The I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES™ makeup collection will be available for purchase at ULTA Beauty stores nationwide and online at ULTA.com and RevolutionBeauty.com, beginning Aug. 18. To sign up for the pre-sale, visit here.

About Revolution Beauty

Revolution Beauty is a British-based, independent company available in over 60 countries worldwide. I Heart Revolution falls under the Revolution Beauty brand umbrella, accompanied with I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest-growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty free, never tested on animals and 76% vegan (and growing!).

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

Media contacts

Lauren Bettenga, Post Consumer Brands

612-375-8555

[email protected]

Erin Brown, I Heart Revolution

212-979-8884

[email protected]

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands

Related Links

https://www.postconsumerbrands.com

