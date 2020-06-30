"I Love My Dog So Much" Launches the First-Ever Emergency Pet Accident Coverage

The "I Love My Dog So Much Protection Plan" has been placed with an A+ rated market leader in the pet insurance industry who covers tens of thousands of pets across the United States.

"The average cost of emergency veterinary care is $1,500 per incident, according to Veterinary Practice News," said Nicolas Perkin, Owner, I Love My Dog So Much. "We are excited to be able to offer such amazing coverage for only $9.95 a month."

"We are thrilled to partner with I Love My Dog So Much, one of the largest communities of dog lovers, to provide an affordable package of accidental reimbursement coverage for your pets. Like myself, many Americans consider their pets to be family and want to ensure they are taken care of in the event of an accident," said Miles Allkins, COO, 3P Risk Strategies, LLC. "I am confident this special network of dog/pet owners will find our service invaluable for such a small investment."

ABOUT I LOVE MY DOG SO MUCH ( www.ilovemydogsomuch.tv):

Founded in 2009, I Love my dog So Much LLC is an American-based, online magazine focused on dogs, including entertainment, wellness, educational resources, advocacy, and animal rescue.

ABOUT 3P RISK STRATEGIES, LLC (www.3prisk.com):

3P Risk Strategies, LLC is a Fintech/Insurtech company that designs and develops affinity-based personalized protection plans to enhance the lifestyles of the members and followers of our affiliate and association partners. Our mission is founded on the maxim "We'll handle the unexpected, so you don't have to!"

