I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at June Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the following conferences in June. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:30-8:55 a.m. ET

Presenters: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

Webcast link: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/imab/. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 2-4, 2020

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA) Asia Pacific Opportunities Virtual Summit

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 5, 2020

For more information, please contact your ICA representative.

2020 AstraZeneca China Healthcare Ecosystem Summit & 3rd Commercial Innovation Partnership Conference

Management participants: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

Location: Wuxi, Zhejiang Province, China

One-on-one meetings: June 21, 2020

For more information, please contact your CICC representative.

Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Corp Day

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 22-24, 2020

For more information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, CFO

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)

Steve Klass

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

SOURCE I-Mab

Related Links

www.i-mabbiopharma.com

