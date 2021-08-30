I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at September Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in September. Details of the conferences and management presentations are as follows:

Jefferies Asia Forum (Virtual)



One-on-one and small group meetings: September 9, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual)



Presentation: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer



Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d8efe0a3-979d-43cc-a113-f831ea49ca54. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.



One-on-one and small group meetings: September 13-15, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

ICA China Biotech Corporate Access Day (Virtual)

One-on-one and small group meetings: September 23, 2021



Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Presentation: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET

Presenter: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer



Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/imab/2049530. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.



One-on-one meetings: September 27-30, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transition from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facilities, and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

