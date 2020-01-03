I-Mab Biopharma Announces Dosing of First Patient in a Pivotal Phase 2 Study of TJ202/MOR202 in Multiple Myeloma in Mainland China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab Biopharma ("I-Mab"), a global biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States and focused on the discovery and development of novel or highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases today announced the dosing of the first patient in mainland China in its registrational study evaluating its human CD38 antibody (TJ202/MOR202) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

I-Mab initiated two registrational trials with TJ202/MOR202 in relapsed or refractory MM in Taiwan in early 2019 and expanded these trials into mainland China in late 2019, after receiving IND clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The first trial (NCT03860038), a Phase 2 trial, is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TJ202/MOR202 as a third-line treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory MM, while the second trial (NCT03952091) is assessing the efficacy and safety of the combination of TJ202/MOR202 plus lenalidomide (LEN) and dexamethasone (DEX) versus the combination of LEN and DEX in patients with relapsed or refractory MM who received at least one prior line of treatment. Site preparations in China have proceeded well with the first patient being dosed on schedule in the Phase 2 study. Under I-Mab's fast-to-market development strategy, both studies have been designed as pivotal trials, which, if successful, could pave the way for new drug applications (NDA) for TJ202/MOR202 in Greater China.

"We are pleased that the first patient has been successfully dosed in mainland China," said Jingwu Zang, MD., PhD., Founder and Honorary Chairman of I-Mab Biopharma. "The initiation of enrollment in China of TJ202/MOR202 is an important milestone. We look forward to accelerating TJ202/MOR202 clinical program significantly towards registration, which will benefit the patients with multiple myeloma in China," added Dr. Zang.

TJ202/MOR202 is a differentiated antibody originally developed by MorphoSys AG that has shown promise in preclinical animal studies and early human clinical trials. I-Mab licensed the product from MorphoSys and owns the exclusive rights for its development and commercialization in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. I-Mab is developing this product in multiple myeloma and in certain autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus.

About TJ202/MOR202

TJ202/MOR202 is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody derived from the MorphoSys HuCAL antibody technology. The antibody is directed against CD38 on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, which has been characterized as one of the most strongly and uniformly expressed antigens on the surface of malignant plasma cells. According to its suggested mechanism of action, the antibody recruits cells of the body's immune system to kill the tumor through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). The antibody does not involve complement dependent cytotoxicity, or CDC, an additional immune mechanism involved in tumor cell killing. Scientific research suggests that anti-CD38 antibodies may have therapeutic potential in other cancers and autoimmune diseases. Based on a license agreement between MorphoSys and I-Mab signed in November 2017, I-Mab owns the exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of TJ202/MOR202 in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

About I-Mab:

I-Mab is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. I-Mab's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab is a private biopharmaceutical company with offices in China and the United States and has raised over US$400 million in equity financing since its establishment in 2016.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.i-mabbiopharma.com

