I-Mab Biopharma Expands Global Team, Appoints Neil K. Warma As General Manager of I-Mab U.S.

Mr. Warma has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry across the globe. Prior to joining I-Mab, he was President and CEO of Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OPXA ), where he led the development of the company's personalized cell therapy platform and oversaw its advance through clinical development. Mr. Warma also held key management roles at Novartis as Head of Global Pharma Policy and in Global Marketing. In the years before, he was the CEO of Viron Therapeutics, and, prior to that was President and Co-founder of MedExact.

"We are very excited to have Neil in our executive team at this critical juncture of the Company's rapid development to grow the global presence," said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman at I-Mab. "Neil's extensive global experiences and proven track record in the pharma and biotech industry will greatly strengthen our global capabilities and leadership to become a global player in our journey moving toward a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company."

"I am thrilled to join I-Mab, an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a successful track record and reputation for advancing transformational medicines with First-in-Class and Best-in-Class potential," Mr. Warma expressed. "I-Mab has a very exciting and rich pipeline of novel drug candidates, with several in late-stage clinical development. Expansion of the business in the U.S. and globally is a natural evolution for I-Mab and I look forward to leading these efforts."

Mr. Warma obtained an honors degree specializing in neuroscience from the University of Toronto and an International MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

About I-Mab:

I-Mab is a dynamic and fast-growing global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of first-in-class or best-in-class potential in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. I-Mab's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab is well-recognized by capital markets to have successfully raised over US$400 million in equity financing since its establishment in 2016. Its recent USD$200 million Series C financing represents one of the largest amounts ever raised by a biotech company in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.i-mabbiopharma.com.

Contact:

Jielun Zhu, CFO

jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Neil K. Warma, General Manager, I-Mab Biopharma U.S., Ltd.

neil.warma@i-mabbiopharma.com

Amanda Dai, Associate Director of Public Relations

zhenhua.dai@i-mabbiopharma.com

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

Related Links

http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com

