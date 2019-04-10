I-Mab Biopharma Signs Agreement for Clinical Research of TJD5 in Combination Therapy

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab Biopharma ("I-Mab"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class biologics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases enters into a collaboration with Roche for I-Mab's clinical study to evaluate TJD5 in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®).

Roche will supply atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) to I-Mab for use in clinical study in combination with TJD5. All rights generated in the study will belong jointly to I-Mab and Roche.

TJD5 is a proprietary innovative CD73 antibody from I-Mab's discovery pipeline with best-in-class potential. CD73 is an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine, which contributes to a highly immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment. On January 18, 2019, TJD5 received IND clearance from the U.S. FDA.

Dr. Joan Shen, Head of R&D of I-Mab, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Roche, a global leader of cancer immunotherapy, and we look forward to maximizing the potential of TJD5 to meet the clinical needs all over the world."

About TJD5:

TJD5 is a differentiated monoclonal antibody against another promising immuno-oncology target, CD73. It is expected to stimulate the immuno-suppressive tumor micro-environment and to work in concert with other cancer therapies such as PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies. TJD5 acts through a unique intra-dimerization mechanism for anti-cancer activities and inhibit the target enzyme activity completely. This unique mechanism of action ensures the molecule to work normally without a "hook effect" as evident in our preclinical studies.

About I-Mab:

I-Mab is a dynamic and fast-growing China-based global player exclusively focused on developing potential first-in-class and/or best-in-class biologics in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases through internal R&D capabilities and global partnerships. I-Mab's pipeline is driven by the company's development strategy to address unmet needs in China and to bring innovative assets to the world. The company is prepared to submit additional INDs in order to initiate clinical trials in China and the U.S., including multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. I-Mab is on a fast track toward becoming an end-to-end fully integrated biopharma company. The company has been well-recognized by capital markets by successfully raising approximately USD 370 million within 12 months, with its USD 220 million Series C financing in July, 2018, representing one of the largest amounts ever raised by an innovative biotech company in China.

