I-Mab Expands Global Presence with New Hong Kong Office

SHANGHAI and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced the opening of its Hong Kong office. The newest addition expands I-Mab's existing footprint in Shanghai, Beijing and Rockville, MD. The Hong Kong office, located in Central, will serve as a regional hub for capital markets and investor relations activities for I-Mab.

"We are delighted to announce this addition to I-Mab's global footprint. By establishing a presence in Hong Kong, we look forward to engaging with a rich network of investors, capital market practitioners and potential partners about our mission to bring transformational and innovative medicines to patients across the globe," said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director of I-Mab.

I-Mab is the first China-based global biotech company to successfully complete a US IPO since 2017, listing on the NASDAQ Global Market in January 2020. I-Mab has established a rich and innovative pipeline of more than ten clinical and pre-clinical stage assets since its establishment in 2016. I-Mab has advanced a number of its globally competitive innovative assets in clinical trials in the US and is running multiple phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in China. By focusing exclusively on discovery, development and soon commercialization of­ innovative biologics, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), fusion proteins and bispecific antibodies that are novel or highly differentiated for cancer and autoimmune diseases, I-Mab aims to tap into the rapidly expanding biologics market. That market is estimated to be worth approximately USD469.9 billion by 2025[1].

"The opening of our Hong Kong office marks an exciting new chapter in I-Mab's journey. Since our establishment in 2016, I-Mab has rapidly grown to become one of the world's most innovative biotech companies. This latest strategic move to establish a presence in Hong Kong will allow us to maximize our fund-raising potential and capital market connectivity," said Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer and Director of I-Mab.

[1] China Biopharmaceutical Market Research Report, Frost & Sullivan, September 2019

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

