I Matter, I Vote: The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. Hosts Virtual Voting Rights Town Hall During Its 43rd Annual Symposium

BWA's Annual Symposium Workshop & Awards Luncheon traditionally draws nearly two thousand attendees, including elected officials, journalists, corporate and community leaders. Many of those supporters participated in today's town hall, along with members of BWA's 24 national collaborating organizations – sororities, civic, service, and faith-based – representing millions of women worldwide. BWA is actively supporting voter registration, education, and mobilization drives its National Collaborating Organizations are leading in cities and towns across the country. It is also partnering with Common Cause, a 50-year-old network of democracy experts and supporters dedicated to modernizing elections and making them more fair, secure, and accessible.

"Misinformation, disinformation, call it what you like. In the small town in Georgia where I grew up, a lie is a lie," insisted BWA President Gwainevere Catchings Hess. "African Americans have an extraordinary opportunity to impact this election, but we have to be smart about the attempts to manipulate us. We can't let people tell us our vote doesn't matter, because more than ever it does. A wise woman once shared, 'Voting is not only our right; it is our power.' On November 3, we vow to be powerful."

Founded in 1977 in Washington, DC, The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization that generates awareness and support for issues that secure, protect, and advance the rights of Black women and their families. Through the establishment of a social priorities agenda, BWA facilitates discussions that lead to effective policies and meaningful change. For additional information about BWA, please visit www.bwa-inc.org.

