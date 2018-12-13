I-ON Communications Granted U.S. Patent for Mobile Chat Systems for Supporting Animation Story-Style Communication

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of I-ON Communications Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a Seoul, South Korea-based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading CMS and unstructured data management products and solutions to mid and large-scale enterprises, is pleased to announce that the Company was recently awarded a patent for a "Mobile Chat Systems for Supporting Cartoon Story-Style Communication on Webpage" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 9,973,458, B2).

The patent, which is the most recent out of numerous granted to I-ON over the past fifteen years, describes a content-enabled mobile chat and storage system designed to support animation or cartoon story-style interactions and messaging between mobile devices, as well as a server for displaying similar interactions via websites. In conjunction with the Company's suite of customizable enterprise CMS-related offering, this new capability could be aimed at enhancing user engagement, retention and conversion via chat and messaging in areas of, among others, e-commerce, business services and customer support.

"This recent patent grant further demonstrates our commitment to R&D and innovation in the evolving and more omni-channel driven enterprise CMS space in South Korea and across South East Asia. We look forward to adding more user experience enhancing features to our infrastructure software as a service offering going forward", stated Mr. James Oh, Chairman of I-ON.

About I-ON Communications Corp.

I-ON Communications Corp. is a Seoul, South Korea-based enterprise software company founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six patents in 2003, the Company has since evolved into an industry-leading and recognized developer of enterprise-class unstructured data management and digital marketing software solutions. I-ON has sold to over 1,000 mid to large clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company has 11 products at market that enable clients to create, measure, and optimizes digital experiences for their audiences across marketing channels and devices. These encompass enterprise web content management (CMS), web experience and service delivery software, digital marketing, smart mobility and analytics tools and energy management systems. I-ON's large R&D team has designed and developed industry-leading technologies that are compliant with global standards including GS (Good Software) and NET (New Excellent Technology), while holding numerous domestic and global industry awards and recognition from the likes of Gartner and Red Herring.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE I-ON Communications Corp.

CONTACT: I-ON Communications Corp., Sang Min Lee / Byung Woo Yu, ir@i-on.net; Skyline Asia Investor Relations, LLC, Lisa Gray, Investor Relations or Scott Powell, Investor Relations, +1-212-989-9899, Lisa@skylineasiair.com

Related Links

http://www.i-on.net

