I-ON Communications Provides Business Updates and 3rd Quarter results date

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net, a wholly-owned subsidiary of I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON Digital"), a Seoul, South Korea based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading digital experience, CMS, unstructured data management and digital marketing solutions and services to mid and large private and public sector enterprises, is pleased to provide the following business updates.

In early October, I-ON was selected as part of a key consortium selected by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for a Seoul city-focused project called "Smart Energy Community", which is subject to a strict mandate of demonstrating residential and community related energy productivity with savings based on greater use of distributed energy management services such as solar and IoT. The full value of the project is at least $15 million over the course of four years. Initially, I-ON will customize and implement its LAMS energy management dashboard and advanced metering solutions, while participating in the build out of a Big Data center and creation of a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) network.

On November 14, 2019, I-ON is scheduled to participate in the 2019 Thailand Korea Energy Seminar in Bangkok, where the Company's CEO, Mr. James Oh will appear as one of the guest speakers on energy IoT and smart grid landscape and outlook. In addition to building on I-ON's progress over the past year addressing Thailand's energy technology needs, the conference will promote further collaboration and investment between the two countries in renewables, energy efficiency equipment and technologies and energy conservation programs.

I-ON's international team in collaboration with its local channel partner, will also be presenting its next generation mobile e-signature and contract solution, eForm, at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the world's largest FinTech event being held between November 11-13, 2019. I-ON will be an exhibitor and will host all visitors at stand number 1K07. Investors and potential partners interested in meeting with the I-ON team at this event may also contact Bruce S. Lee at bruce@i-on.net .

Third quarter results

I-ON will be reporting financial results for 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2019 by November 15, 2019, which will be pursuant to form 10Q filed with the SEC.

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (www.i-on.net) is a Seoul, South Korea-based software and solutions developer as well as provider founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has sold to over 1,600 clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company's core offerings include DXP (Digital Experience Platform) and revolve around unstructured data management, Sports data software and Energy ICT solutions.

