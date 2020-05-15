I Peace, Inc. Begins Clinical-Grade Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Custom Manufacturing Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I Peace, Inc. (CEO: Koji Tanabe), a Palo Alto-based biotech start-up focusing on Nobel Prize-wining technology "induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)" began manufacturing clinical-grade iPSCs. We are now officially taking orders for custom manufacturing of clinical-grade iPSCs from institutions around the world.

On March 11, 2020, the company received a license to manufacture clinical-grade cells from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for its cell manufacturing facility located in Kyoto, Japan. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) audited I Peace's GMP facility Peace Engine-Kyoto and reviewed facility operation, sanitization, cell culturing, Quality Control, and maintenance standard operating procedures (SOPs) among others as part of the approval process to manufacture clinical-grade cells.

Leveraging deep regulatory expertise across both the United States and Japan along with a strong intellectual property position, I Peace is now manufacturing clinical-grade iPSC lines and has officially started to serve as a contract development and manufacturing organization for clinical-grade iPSCs. While the iPSCs are manufactured in Japan, the cells can be shipped globally.

I Peace plans to further expand production capacity by building a system capable of manufacturing thousands of clinical-grade iPSCs annually using our automated technology.

iPSCs are adult cells that are reprogrammed to an embryonic stem cell-like state by introducing special factors (genes). iPSCs are able to become any type of cells in the body and proliferate almost indefinitely, like an embryonic stem cell. Unlike embryonic stem cells, iPSCs can be made from mature cells in the body, such as skin or blood cells, from anyone. iPSC-derived cell therapy generated from a patient's own cells minimizes the risk of immune rejection and is expected to change the course of regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

Background of Obtaining the Manufacturing License

Demand for clinical-grade iPSCs has surged in the past two years with various iPSC-derived cells entering clinical trials across the world. However, there are very few facilities worldwide that can manufacture clinical-grade iPSCs. In Japan, facilities that produce clinical-grade iPSCs for cell therapy must comply with the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine.

With the license from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, we are now officially able to serve as a contract manufacturer of clinical-grade iPSCs. We will expand accessibility and availability of clinical-grade iPSC lines so clinical research institutions can select the most appropriate iPSC line for each of their specific clinical research, taking into account differentiation propensity and other factors.

One of our strengths lies in our core proprietary technology which enables mass production of distinct clinical-grade iPSC lines simultaneously in a single room, using a miniaturized plate aided by robotic technology. Our facility is equipped with fully-closed automated iPSC manufacturing system and it meets the safety standards set by the Japanese Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine.

Envisioning a world where iPSCs are accessible to all, I Peace, Inc. will continue to develop innovative technologies to accelerate therapeutic applications of iPSCs.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Name of Cell Processing Center: I Peace, Ltd. (Peace Engine-Kyoto)

License Facility Number: A5190004

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Key Takeaways

Our cell manufacturing facility (Peace Engine-Kyoto) is compliant with the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine in Japan .

. Peace Engine-Kyoto has been approved as a cell manufacturing facility that can produce clinical-grade iPS cells by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan .

. I Peace is now able to serve as a Contract Manufacturing Organization as well as manufacture its own clinical-grade iPSCs globally.

About I Peace, Inc

I Peace, Inc. was founded in 2015 at Palo Alto, California, USA by Dr. Tanabe, who earned his doctorate at Kyoto University under Nobel laureate Dr. Yamanaka. I Peace's mission is to alleviate the suffering of diseased patients and help healthy people maintain a high quality of life. I Peace's proprietary manufacturing platform enables the fully-automated mass production of discrete iPSCs from multiple donors in a single room. Increasing the available number of clinical-grade iPSC lines allows our customers to take differentiation propensity into account to select the most appropriate iPSC line for their clinical research at significantly reduced cost. Our goal is to create iPSCs for every individual that become his/her stem cell for life.

Founder, CEO: Koji Tanabe

Since: 2015

Head Quarter: Palo Alto, California

Japan subsidiary: I Peace, Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

Cell Manufacturing Facility: Kyoto, Japan

Web: https://www.ipeace.com

SOURCE I Peace, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ipeace.com

