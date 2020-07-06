i-Ready Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Ready Personalized Instruction (i-Ready) for Reading and Mathematics has earned the Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise. The new product certification is intended to serve as a rigorous, reliable signal for consumers, including school administrators, educators, and families, who are looking for evidence of research-based educational technology (edtech) products.

Curriculum Associates submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the design of i-Ready for Reading and Mathematics.

"i-Ready, like all of our programs, is grounded in extensive and timely educational research," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This third-party review and certification by Digital Promise further underscores our commitment to high-quality research, including foundational research, to continuously improve the overall power of i-Ready in helping to support success for all students."

"Schools and families want to know which edtech products can actually help students learn," said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Product Certifications are designed to help strengthen consumers' confidence in choosing research-based products, while recognizing product developers doing the important work of incorporating valid research into their designs."

After nearly a decade of edtech marketplace research, Digital Promise recognized that while consumers want to know whether a product will improve learning, there is a strong distrust of product-authored studies. Additionally, edtech efficacy or pilot studies conducted once products were already chosen were found to be largely impacted by contextual factors like educator buy-in or a school's technology infrastructure. Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products by identifying edtech that is truly based in research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms.

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's new report, "Designing Edtech That Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications."

All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at ProductCertifications.DigitalPromise.org.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @DigitalPromise for updates.

