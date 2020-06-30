i2i Announces New Population Health Solution, Driving Whole Patient Care

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health is pleased to announce the latest release of PRiZiM® to the market. This is i2i's second release of the PRiZiM platform, designed with the entire enterprise in mind, from quality improvement to care management. All stakeholders can access one synchronized data set to explore, analyze, and act. Users can configure and customize unlimited "pages" of dashboards and scorecards to examine performance across clinics, hospitals, networks and providers, using benchmarks to drive measurable performance improvement. One Patient. One Population. One Platform.

Improving the health of communities is a core passion of the i2i Team. This starts with providing innovative technology solutions that integrate with the users workflow. With PRiZiM and LINKS 2020, care teams can analyze quality performance, interactively, with highlighted trends and alerts across hundreds of measures, drilling down into drivers of utilization, cost, and even patient records, which will drive significant quality improvement across your community. Whether you are an individual health center, private practice, hospital, health plan, or network, PRiZiM powers a 360 degree view of your organization's quality performance. A single source of truth enabling providers and health plans to focus on Patients not Technology.

Altura Centers for Health in Tulare, California, teamed with i2i to implement PRiZiM across their community health centers. Altura provides quality, community-driven, healthcare across six different clinics which include primary care, behavioral health, and dental services. Leveraging i2iTracks® for daily operational population health management, Altura has been an i2i client for over 14 years. Adding PRiZiM to Altura's population health strategies was a key component to enhancing quality program performance and further building continuity of care programs across their network of clinics.

"We are proud to partner with i2i in launching PRiZiM in addition to i2iTracks as our complete population health platform," states Eric Medina, Altura Quality Improvement Director. "PRiZiM will support our health center's overall mission and vision of providing quality healthcare to several communities. Our care teams, quality management, and finance staff will utilize PRiZiM to better identify care opportunities that help Altura Centers and our thousands of patients live healthier lives."

i2i CEO, Justin L. Neece, echoes these statements. "We are grateful for Altura Centers for Health's leadership and partnership. i2i's mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, is exemplified in our continued efforts to innovate and transform population health technologies that meet our customers' needs. PRiZiM delivers one interoperable platform that connects, data-rich solutions to meet the dynamic needs of health centers, hospitals, health plans, and government."

Along with the launch of the latest version of PRiZiM, i2i is pleased to announce the unveiling of a new website, i2ipophealth.com. The new site provides up-to-date information and news on the company's latest solutions and services, as well as success stories. For existing customers, the i2i Support Community portal is still one click away from great service, training content, and many more valuable resources. The content provided throughout the website speaks to the significant growth and contributions many have made to the i2i Family.

About Altura Centers for Health

Altura Centers for Health has been providing medical and dental care to the community since 1995. Historically the clinic was formerly owned and operated by Tulare Local Health Care District. It was purchased from Tulare District Hospital (TDH) on July 1998. Altura first became a Federal Qualified Look A-Like Clinic in 1997 and in 2000 became a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), and is a deemed federal public health service employee. In addition, the clinic is a 501 (C) 3 Non-profit Organization. Altura is governed by a committed Volunteer Community Board of Directors which meet once a month and serve on several committees. The majority of the Board of Directors are patients of Altura. Hence, it is a clinic governed by its patients as well as the community.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

