i2i Expands FQHC Business, Adding Several New Customers

i2i has long been a valued partner of FQHC organizations, serving over a quarter of those established across the nation. "This market segment remains a key focus for our company as it hits the heart of our mission in Serving Others for Healthy Communities. FQHCs serve some of the most vulnerable, underserved of our population. It's their dedication and compassion that we mirror in the support we provide, and the end goal is the same while we continue to drive mutual success – better health for every patient," states Justin L. Neece, i2i Chief Executive Officer.

Three of the most recent implementations of i2i solutions are Carevide in Northeast Texas, Palms Medical Group in North Florida, and Fresno American Indian Health Project (FAIHP) in Fresno, California.

COVID-19 brought about new demands for health care organizations, requiring flexibility in technology with the ability to provide data quickly and precisely. In this light, the pandemic reinforced the value of having the right data, at the right time, to provide the highest quality care for patients. With priorities including enhanced quality reporting, expanded analytics capabilities for care-gap tracking and chronic care management, and implementing a single source of truth to improve quality and care coordination efforts, i2i solutions will serve these health care organizations by providing the accurate and timely data they need to improve outcomes.

Carevide began implementation of i2i's solution platform in April 2020, Palms Medical Group in May 2020, and FAIHP in June 2020.

About Carevide

Carevide is a Community Health Center in Northeast Texas offering family medical, dental, pediatric, school-based, behavioral health, and women's health services, with locations serving Greenville, Bonham, Cooper, Farmersville, Sulphur Springs, Commerce, and Kaufman. With over 41 years of experience providing health care services, Carevide is a complete medical home with continuity of care, Class D pharmacies, health education, social services, eligibility services, and translation services. All medical sites at Carevide are recognized as a Patient Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Carevide provides services to all patients, including those with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and uninsured patients on a sliding-fee discount based on family size and income. Carevide's mission is to improve the health and lives of those they serve with a commitment to patient-centered excellence in all that they do. To learn more, visit their website at www.Carevide.org.

About Palms Medical Group

Palms Medical Group is a not-for-profit health care provider committed to bringing quality, affordable primary care and preventative services to their community. They take great pride in offering a full range of evidence-based, healthcare services for all stages of life. With multiple locations throughout North Florida, Palms Medical Group gives patients the care they need, when and where they need it. In addition to primary care, Palms offers pediatric care, behavioral health, and dental services, as well as complementary alternative medicine such as chiropractic care. As a federally qualified community health center, Palms provides care to both insured, including Medicare and Medicaid patients, and uninsured patients. No one is denied medical care because of lack of insurance or income.

About Fresno American Indian Health Project

The Fresno American Indian Health Project is a culturally sensitive health access and advocacy program designed to enhance the health and well-being of the American Indian community in the City of Fresno, CA. The Health Project provides public health services and access to free & low cost quality health care. The primary program services are comprehensive case management, public health nursing, providing access to health services and prevention education.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

