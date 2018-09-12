i2i Population Health Taps Canton & Company for Growth Acceleration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health, a leader in actionable population health solutions, is pleased to announce its selection of Canton & Company, an expert healthcare growth and innovation services firm, to accelerate its market expansion efforts.

(PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health)

"We have had tremendous success helping Federally Qualified Health Centers manage their populations over the years," said Justin L. Neece, i2i President. "Throughout that time, we have come to recognize the impact our solutions can have on other markets, like health plans and commercial provider organizations, and could not think of a better team than Canton & Company to help us reach those markets quickly."

"The team at i2i lives their mission every day – to serve others for healthy communities," said Don McDaniel, CEO for Canton & Company. "What they've done for the FQHC market has been fantastic, and they're well-positioned to do the same for other key markets. We share a vision for developing "smart health markets" that lower costs and improve results, and we're delighted to have been selected as their catalyst for growth."

About i2i Population Health



i2i Population Health is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award-winning PHM platform. For over 18 years, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 36 states, supporting 20+ million lives. In addition, i2i is partnering with many health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, bringing claims and EHR data together.

About Canton & Company



Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success. To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://www.cantoncompany.com

