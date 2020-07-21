i2i State and Health Care Network Expansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health is excited to announce its newest health care network implementation with the Georgia Primary Care Association. This new relationship means an additional expansion state for i2i, whose population health footprint covers over 75% of the United States.

Dev Watson, GPCA's Chief Information Officer, speaks to their goals for implementing i2i – "i2i provides a comprehensive population health management platform we need to support our health centers in improving community health across Georgia. With PRiZiM®, we will now have true data transparency with standardized metrics, allowing us to completely integrate with our network of FQHCs and driving true support of quality improvement and care management goals."

i2i's mission of Serving Others for Healthy Communities aligns perfectly with GPCA's vision for the future of community health centers. "GPCA has been a visionary for years in advancing healthcare delivery for the underserved. i2i is honored to create a lasting partnership with GPCA that advances their population health goals," says Bill Keyes, i2i Chief Growth Officer. GPCA has 34 community health centers and 225 clinics across the State of Georgia serving approximately 1 in 20 Georgia Medicaid beneficiaries.

PRiZiM, i2i's latest product expansion, is designed with the entire organization in mind – from CEO & CMO to quality analysts. All stakeholders can access one synchronized data set to explore, analyze, and act. The PRiZiM platform enhances the view into the network, providing flexible and interactive dashboards to analyze KPIs, highlight trends, and drill-down into the drivers of cost and utilization.

GPCA is currently in the implementation stage, which began in June 2020.

GPCA, formerly known as GAPHC, is a member service organization representing the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Georgia through the provision of training, technical assistance and the development and implementation of strategies to expand and strengthen the FQHC system. Additionally, GPCA is involved in the development and implementation of additional programs and services that will enhance the FQHC health care delivery system. GPCA represents all 34 HRSA funded Georgia FQHC organizations. Collectively, the Georgia FQHC organizations have approximately 225 clinic sites in 129 counties in the state. Their mission is to improve access to comprehensive primary health care services for all medically underserved Georgians and to support the continued development and expansion of community-based health center practice systems (or FQHCs) throughout the state.

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

