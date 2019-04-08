I4MS Announces 300,000 € of EU Funding Available to Enhance Competitiveness of SMEs in the 3D Printing Sector

The AMable call (open to SMEs from the European Union) will allocate around 300,000 Euros, facilitating the establishment of new connections between different clusters to leverage the competitiveness of the SME manufacturing fabric. This aid aims to carry out "application experiments" to develop an innovative idea of functional products that need Additive Manufacturing. In particular, the types of experiments that will be financed are "Feasibility studies" and "Good Practices", ranging the aid from 5,000 to 60,000 euros. The call will be open until June 1, 2019, at 5:00 PM Brussels time.

Besides this financial support, the EU innovation action, AMable, will put in place a series of side benefits to improve skills of employees in the areas of AM design, technology development, education, and support business development.

This action is also supported by the EC initiative, I4MS, as part of the mission to encourage the implementation of ICT technologies in Europe to enhance the competitiveness of the EU industry in the global scenario.

AMable aims to reinforce the Additive Manufacturing technological cluster by creating a digital framework to provide unbiased access to the best European knowledge in 3D printing for the industry 4.0 and EU institutions endorse it. The European Commission and the European Parliament already underlined that 3D printing could ease the strain on their logistical chains, reduce storage and transport operations, lessen environmental impact and cut spending on goods insurance and make it possible to create employment at SME level.

3D Printing is in Europe to stay for the good of EU citizens.

About I4MS

I4MS is coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox, Foreningen MADE, FIWARE Foundation EV, Danish Technological Institute and Axencia Galega de Innovación.

Funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union, Grant Agreement nº 768631

More information on:

https://www.amable.eu/calls/call-for-proposals

Or by contacting:

Juan Antonio Pavón Losada

Communication Executive of Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Japavon@mobileworldcapital.com

+34-673007282

SOURCE Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation - EU Projects Department

