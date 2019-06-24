IaaS Provider, Comport, Shares Five Ways Infrastructure as a Service Benefits Businesses

RAMSEY, N.J., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more brands are opting for Infrastructure as a Service, primarily because of the heightened security, ease of use and convenience this model offers for businesses of all sizes. According to IaaS provider Comport, this technology serves organizations and businesses in a variety of ways, from the easy to use to the worry free scalability that can easily grow as a company does.

5 Ways Infrastructure as a Service Benefits Businesses

Time Savings: Businesses that opt for IaaS save time when it comes to handling routine and not-so-routine IT tasks. With IaaS, updates and other mundane tasks are managed for your so your team can get back to innovative IT solutions. In addition, if you should run into an issue, you will have someone to reach out to for help. For mid-size companies that do not have a dedicated IT team or larger brands with an IT team that is overwhelmed, IaaS can result in significant resource and time savings.

Scalability: Pay for what you need, when you need it. No more guessing at large data center purchases and hoping you've guessed right. With IaaS, a business can use the right amount of space without overpaying. Easily scale up or down as needed, a much better fit for cyclical business needs.

Enhanced Security: IaaS offers a secure workspace with built-in safety and backup features. Businesses with proprietary data, customer information or other sensitive details need to be able to secure that information and protect it from unauthorized access. IaaS offers an enhanced level of physical and technological security to mitigate risk.

Peace of Mind: When you know your business's most important data, day to day workflow and details are secure, you don't have to worry about natural disasters, cybercrime or other potential problems. IaaS ensures a business avoids disruption and that any suspected issues are identified and rectified swiftly.

Enhanced team effectiveness: When your whole team is using a unified system designed to integrate all programs and to make files more accessible for collaboration, both productivity and efficiency go up.

Learning more about Infrastructure as a Service, and how it can enable your IT Team to become a more efficient, well-oiled machine.

