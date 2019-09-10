IaaS Provider, ComportSecure, Provides an Infrastructure as a Service Checklist to Help You Find the Right Provider

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a chief technology consideration among modern enterprises. IaaS solutions can determine scalability, agility, and general efficiency. ComportSecure believes IaaS provides clients with a top means of staying up to date with rapidly evolving IT infrastructure. The following are a few of the key considerations outlined by IaaS provider Comport.

Custom Cloud Offerings. The concept of one-size-fits-all holds no place in IaaS. An ideal provider will offer several options (that can be customized) for making the most of the modern cloud, including private, public, and hybrid solutions.

Experience with On-Premise Solutions. The cloud alone may not be sufficient for some organizations. Many also require on-premise solutions; hence the need for a provider with considerable experience in this niche. Ideally, providers will also possess experience with integrating on-premise and cloud solutions.

CAPEX and OPEX Offerings. Flexible designs regarding operating expenses (OPEX) and capital expenses (CAPEX) should allow enterprises to make spending decisions that meet critical needs without boxing them into a single solution.

Data Center Tiers. Experts at ComportSecure recommend that data be hosted in, at minimum, a tier 4 center. When possible, tier 5 centers are preferable. These centers hold far stricter requirements regarding power sources, Security, D/DoS migration service availability, video surveillance, sustainability, and more.

Multiple Options for Term Length. Don't risk getting locked in for long periods of time with an unreliable provider. Try-before-you-buy options are ideal, as they offer a better sense of whether a particular provider is capable of meeting specific needs. Multiple term lengths should be available to ensure that IaaS services can be used and renewed according to preferred timelines.

Exceptional Managed Service Offerings. Availability is critical; when unexpected situations or circumstances arise, it's important to feel confident in IaaS providers' response time. Ideally, help desks will provide prompt service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Straightforward Customer Portals. Customer portals should be easy to operate and maintain, especially as enterprises shift their focus to management and resource allocation. A well-designed customer portal can provide a huge competitive advantage.

Regulatory Compliance. Business leaders need to feel confident that their IaaS solutions will consistently maintain full compliance with strict standards. These can vary from one industry to the next, but the need for strong oversight and security is paramount across several sectors.

The stakes are high for enterprises seeking IaaS solutions. Even minor problems could prompt organizational inefficiency, security breaches, and a whole host of other issues. ComportSecure's experts recommend weighing the options carefully before opting for a particular IaaS provider — due diligence is always worth pursuing.

