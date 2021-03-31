IAB Announces 2021 Podcast Upfront Schedule: A Diverse Lineup Featuring Over Two Dozen Established and New Podcast Networks

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront will take place May 11-13, 2021 convening traditional and digital agency planners, buyers, creatives, and brand marketers to educate and evangelize the power of podcasts to reach consumers.

This year's event, titled "Listen Up," gives brands and agencies exclusive "first-listen" access to the year's most exciting releases, previews of creative opportunities, and insights that will define the podcast landscape for the year ahead. Libsyn will be presenting at the IAB Podcast Upfront for the first time in 2021, while IAB will also feature nine "Showcase" presentations over the three-day event, including Audio Up Media, AT WILL MEDIA, Blue Wire, Headgum, Kast Media, Locked On Podcast Network, QCODE, SpokenLayer, and Wonder Media Network, adding to the significant diversity accelerating in the industry.

The IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront will also unveil the IAB U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Report, which helps publishers benchmark their performance against the industry and identify new monetization opportunities at the ad category, ad-type and content levels. The report will also enable brands and agencies to learn about the latest opportunities available when investing in podcast advertising and sponsorships. Together, the event and the report give the industry the right tools to leverage podcasting as a mainstream medium that is scalable, measurable, and immersive.

The IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront will come hot on the heels of the May 3-6 IAB NewFronts, which is expected to have thousands of buyers registered to attend. Bringing both marketplaces closer together from a timing perspective will allow buyers to more holistically and effectively plan their overall digital media buys.

Sellers have a great growth story to tell — and buyers are ready to listen. "The IAB Podcast Upfront continues to be one of the most valuable ways for NPR to showcase new shows and its leadership in podcasting to the advertising community," said Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO of National Public Media and Chair of the IAB Board of Directors.

"Podcasting is a space where advertisers can utilize trusted content in a very purposeful way," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "Whether for branding or performance, advertisers are leveraging the intimate — and highly engaged — relationship podcast creators and hosts have with their listeners."



2021 IAB Podcast Upfront Presenters

Tuesday, May 11 Wednesday, May 12 Thursday, May 13 AdsWizz ART19 Acast Kast Media AT WILL MEDIA Audio Up Media LAist Studios Authentic Blue Wire Libsyn Headgum Audacy's Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios NPR Meredith Corporation ESPN Slate Podsights iHeartMedia SpokenLayer QCODE Locked On Podcast Network Stitcher | Pandora Rooster Teeth's "The Roost" Podcast Network Sony Music Entertainment Vox Media Podcast Network Wonder Media Network ViacomCBS Westwood One Wondery I Amazon Music

WNYC Studios



Media buyers can request a pass to attend this invitation-only event at www.iab.com/podcastupfront .

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

