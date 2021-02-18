IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting from March 8-12

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its annual industry agenda-setting conference, Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12. In addition, IAB has announced that famed political leader Stacey Abrams will be joining the lineup and leading a discussion around one of the biggest resets in American history of voters flipping the state of Georgia to blue.

New speakers that have joined the week-long virtual summit include:

Stacey Abrams , Founder, Fair Fight

, Founder, Fair Fight Conny Braams , Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Unilever

, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Unilever Heidi Browning , Chief Marketing Officer, National Hockey League

, Chief Marketing Officer, National Hockey League Albert Cheng , Chief Operating Officer & Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios

, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios The Honorable James E. Clyburn, U.S. House Majority Whip (D-SC 6th District)

Danielle Lee , Chief Fan Officer , National Basketball Association

, Chief , National Basketball Association Neal Mohan , Chief Product Officer, YouTube and SVP, Google

, Chief Product Officer, YouTube and SVP, Google FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington

Brian Stetler , Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources, CNN

, Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources, CNN Marisa Thalberg , EVP, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Lowe's

"Over the last year, the ad-supported internet has educated us, entertained us, connected us, and protected us. While ALM is clearly designed to highlight our most important industry issues, and set a clear agenda for the year ahead, now more than ever it is important to think about a broader context. With a lineup of speakers including Dr. Fauci, Ms. Abrams, and Senator Wyden, we intend to expand our field of view and look beyond our industry for inspiration," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We have created an agenda that will not disappoint and will provide attendees with not only insights they can put into practice, but also provide them with the tools they need to tackle 2021 head on."

ALM will also provide a forum to discuss the future of accountability and addressability as the countdown to the deprecation of third-party cookies draws near. IAB Tech Lab will share a robust update and insights related to the organization's year-long work, which launched at ALM 2020. These will include presentations around the proposed solutions for privacy-preserving addressability and industry accountability. The new accountability platform is based on the responsible use of data and guiding principles for a user-centric approach. A new global privacy platform and taxonomies are also part of the solutions that will be presented for predictable consumer privacy through standards.

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2021 Schedule

Monday 3/8 Tuesday 3/9 Wednesday 3/10 Thursday 3/11 Friday 3/12 11:00am-12:15pm





General Session





CJ Bangah, PwC Jeremi Gorman, Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc. Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator

(D-OR) 11:00am-12:15pm





General Session





Erica Chriss, T-Mobile Tom Kershaw, Magnite Bob Lord, IBM Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Mark Read, WPP Anudit Vikram, MediaMath 11:00am-12:15pm





General Session





Neal Mohan, YouTube André Pinard, adidas 11:00am-12:15pm





General Session





Dorothy Advincula, Ipsos Varun Bhagwan, Verizon Media Anthony S. Fauci, M.D Craig Macdonald, McKinsey & Company 11:00am-12:00pm





General Session





The Honorable James E. Clyburn (D-SC 6th District) Rich Fulop, Brooklinen Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's 1:00pm-4:45pm





Leadership Summit -

Invite Only





High-level briefings and

roundtable discussions to

help craft the industry's

roadmap for the year

ahead. 12:30pm-2:15pm





Addressability + Identity: Where to from Here?





Kevin Arrix, Dish Media

Travis Clinger, LiveRamp

Konrad Feldman, Quantcast

Scott Howe, LiveRamp

Liane Nadeuau, Digitas North America

Michael Nuzzo, Hearst Magazines

Joe Root, Permutive

Phil Schraeder, GumGum 12:30pm-2:15pm





The Streaming Revolution





Tal Chalozin, Innovid Behnam Dayanim, Paul Hastings LLP Christine Grammier, LiveRamp Tom Fochetta, Samsung Ads Marion Hargett, Ampersand Sundeep Kapur, Paul Hastings LLP Jo Kinsella, TVSquared Cara Lewis, Amplifi US Mark Mitchell, Xandr Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand Shenan Reed, L'Oréal Scott Rosenberg, Roku 12:30pm-2:20pm





The State of Data





Karthic Bala, Condé Nast Keith Bryan, Best Buy Brett House, Neustar Iván Markman, Verizon Media Allison Murphy, The New York Times Company Lynn Schlesinger, Forbes Michael Schoen, Neustar Lisa Sherman, Ad Council Belinda J. Smith, m/Six Randi Stipes, IBM 12:30pm-3:00pm





IAB Policy Summit @ ALM





Gerald Ferguson, Baker & Hostetler LLP Tanya Forsheit, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein + Selz Alan Friel, Baker & Hostetler LLP Stephanie Hanson, OneTrust Alysa Hutnik, Kelley Drye FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington David Zetoony, Greenberg Traurig 4:45pm-5:30 pm





Afternoon General

Session





Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Bonin Bough, Triller 2:30pm-4:15pm





Measurement & Attribution: Cross Media, Cross Platform, For Real This Time



Glenn Bean, Oracle

Conny Braams, Unilever

Peter Day, Quantcast

Lung Huang, Mars Petcare

Benjamin Jankowski, Mastercard

Yan Liu, TVision

Karthik Rao, Nielsen Global Media

Karima Zmerli, PhD, Wavemaker 2:30pm-4:15pm





The New Commerce Landscape: eComm, Shoppability, Retail Reinvented





Beau Avril, Facebook John Gerzema, Harris Poll Walter Knapp, SOVRN Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal Alan Moss, Amazon 2:30pm-4:15pm





Media Chain Transparency





Janet Balis, EY Paul Bannister, Cafe Media Kyle Dozeman, PubMatic Doug Lauretano, Media.net Tony Marlow, IAS Shane McAndrew, Mindshare Scott Schiller, ENGINE Mike Zaneis, TAG



5:00pm-6:00pm





General Session





Speakers TBA 5:00pm-6:00pm



General Session





Albert Cheng, Amazon Sara Fisher, Axios Terence Kawaja, LUMA Partners Geoff Ramsey, Insider Intelligence 5:00pm-6:00pm





General Session





John Battelle Heidi Browning, NHL Carol Kruse, Valvoline Danielle Lee, NBA



All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

To view the full ALM 2021 agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: www.iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm/ .

