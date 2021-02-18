IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting from March 8-12

New Speakers Joining the Conference Are Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight), The Honorable James E. Clyburn (D-SC 6th District), Conny Braams (Unilever), FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, Heidi Browning (National Hockey League), Marisa Thalberg (Lowe's), Albert Cheng (Amazon Studios), Jerry Dischler (Google), Danielle Lee (NBA), Brian Stetler (CNN)

Feb 18, 2021, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its annual industry agenda-setting conference, Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12. In addition, IAB has announced that famed political leader Stacey Abrams will be joining the lineup and leading a discussion around one of the biggest resets in American history of voters flipping the state of Georgia to blue. 

New speakers that have joined the week-long virtual summit include:

  • Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight
  • Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Unilever
  • Heidi Browning, Chief Marketing Officer, National Hockey League
  • Albert Cheng, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios
  • The Honorable James E. Clyburn, U.S. House Majority Whip (D-SC 6th District)
  • Danielle Lee, Chief Fan Officer, National Basketball Association
  • Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube and SVP, Google
  • FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington
  • Brian Stetler, Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources, CNN
  • Marisa Thalberg, EVP, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Lowe's

"Over the last year, the ad-supported internet has educated us, entertained us, connected us, and protected us. While ALM is clearly designed to highlight our most important industry issues, and set a clear agenda for the year ahead, now more than ever it is important to think about a broader context. With a lineup of speakers including Dr. Fauci, Ms. Abrams, and Senator Wyden, we intend to expand our field of view and look beyond our industry for inspiration," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We have created an agenda that will not disappoint and will provide attendees with not only insights they can put into practice, but also provide them with the tools they need to tackle 2021 head on."

ALM will also provide a forum to discuss the future of accountability and addressability as the countdown to the deprecation of third-party cookies draws near. IAB Tech Lab will share a robust update and insights related to the organization's year-long work, which launched at ALM 2020. These will include presentations around the proposed solutions for privacy-preserving addressability and industry accountability. The new accountability platform is based on the responsible use of data and guiding principles for a user-centric approach. A new global privacy platform and taxonomies are also part of the solutions that will be presented for predictable consumer privacy through standards.

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2021 Schedule

Monday 3/8

Tuesday 3/9

Wednesday 3/10

Thursday 3/11

Friday 3/12

11:00am-12:15pm

 

General Session


CJ Bangah, PwC

Jeremi Gorman, Snap Inc.

Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.

Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator
(D-OR)

11:00am-12:15pm 


General Session


Erica Chriss, T-Mobile

Tom Kershaw, Magnite

Bob Lord, IBM

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard

Mark Read, WPP

Anudit Vikram, MediaMath

11:00am-12:15pm


General Session


Neal Mohan, YouTube

André Pinard, adidas

11:00am-12:15pm


General Session


Dorothy Advincula, Ipsos

Varun Bhagwan, Verizon Media

Anthony S. Fauci, M.D

Craig Macdonald, McKinsey & Company

11:00am-12:00pm


General Session


The Honorable James E. Clyburn (D-SC 6th District)

Rich Fulop, Brooklinen

Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's

1:00pm-4:45pm


Leadership Summit -
Invite Only 


High-level briefings and
roundtable discussions to
help craft the industry's
roadmap for the year
ahead.

12:30pm-2:15pm


Addressability + Identity: Where to from Here?


Kevin Arrix, Dish Media
Travis Clinger, LiveRamp
Konrad Feldman, Quantcast
Scott Howe, LiveRamp
Liane Nadeuau, Digitas North America
Michael Nuzzo, Hearst Magazines
Joe Root, Permutive
Phil Schraeder, GumGum

12:30pm-2:15pm


The Streaming Revolution


Tal Chalozin, Innovid

Behnam Dayanim, Paul Hastings LLP

Christine Grammier, LiveRamp

Tom Fochetta, Samsung Ads

Marion Hargett, Ampersand

Sundeep Kapur, Paul Hastings LLP

Jo Kinsella, TVSquared

Cara Lewis, Amplifi US

Mark Mitchell, Xandr

Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand

Shenan Reed, L'Oréal

Scott Rosenberg, Roku

12:30pm-2:20pm


The State of Data


Karthic Bala, Condé Nast

Keith Bryan, Best Buy

Brett House, Neustar

Iván Markman, Verizon Media

Allison Murphy, The New York Times Company

Lynn Schlesinger, Forbes

Michael Schoen, Neustar

Lisa Sherman, Ad Council

Belinda J. Smith, m/Six

Randi Stipes, IBM

12:30pm-3:00pm


IAB Policy Summit @ ALM


Gerald Ferguson, Baker & Hostetler LLP

Tanya Forsheit, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein + Selz

Alan Friel, Baker & Hostetler LLP

Stephanie Hanson, OneTrust

Alysa Hutnik, Kelley Drye

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington

David Zetoony, Greenberg Traurig

4:45pm-5:30 pm


Afternoon General
Session


Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight

Bonin Bough, Triller

2:30pm-4:15pm


Measurement & Attribution: Cross Media, Cross Platform, For Real This Time



Glenn Bean, Oracle
Conny Braams, Unilever
Peter Day, Quantcast
Lung Huang, Mars Petcare
Benjamin Jankowski, Mastercard
Yan Liu, TVision
Karthik Rao, Nielsen Global Media
Karima Zmerli, PhD, Wavemaker

2:30pm-4:15pm 



The New Commerce Landscape: eComm, Shoppability, Retail Reinvented


Beau Avril, Facebook

John Gerzema, Harris Poll

Walter Knapp, SOVRN

Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal

Alan Moss, Amazon

2:30pm-4:15pm 


Media Chain Transparency


Janet Balis, EY

Paul Bannister, Cafe Media

Kyle Dozeman, PubMatic

Doug Lauretano, Media.net

Tony Marlow, IAS

Shane McAndrew, Mindshare

Scott Schiller, ENGINE

Mike Zaneis, TAG

5:00pm-6:00pm


General Session


Speakers TBA

5:00pm-6:00pm

General Session


Albert Cheng, Amazon

Sara Fisher, Axios

Terence Kawaja, LUMA Partners

Geoff Ramsey, Insider Intelligence

5:00pm-6:00pm 


General Session


John Battelle

Heidi Browning, NHL

Carol Kruse, Valvoline

Danielle Lee, NBA

All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

To view the full ALM 2021 agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: www.iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm/

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

