IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Fall Events Series - IAB Podcast Upfront Fall; IAB Fall Marketplace; and Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its first ever IAB Fall Events Series , on September 9-15.

"We can't ignore the profound shift that happens in our industry across nearly every dimension," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The Fall Events Series is about audio, video, privacy, and data, and the fast-paced changes affecting marketers and consumers alike. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and regularly offers new and better options to drive business forward. The demand from the industry is clear: the pace of change is accelerating and we need to make sure that we are all staying ahead of the curve."

The four-day IAB Fall Events Series includes:

IAB Podcast Upfront Fall on September 9-10 , an invite only event for brand marketers and media buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming and partnership opportunities from the most recognized names in audio.

The first ever IAB Fall Marketplace on September 14 , an insights-packed day for digital video and Connected Television (CTV) buyers, with presentations from premier providers and fireside chats with industry leaders.

IAB Audience Connect for the first time on September 15 , will gather the most influential voices in data, addressability, and privacy to solve specific business use cases and set the industry agenda for a cookieless world.

IAB Fall Events Series Agenda IAB Podcast Upfront Fall September 9 IAB Podcast Upfront Fall September 10 IAB Fall Marketplace September 14 IAB Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety September 15 12:00pm Welcome Remarks 12:00pm Welcome Remarks 12:00pm Welcome Remarks 12:00pm Welcome Remarks 12:10pm NPR 12:05pm Audacy's Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and Podcorn 12:10pm Roku 12:05pm Future of Measurement Panel Discussion

Featuring Nielsen 12:30pm LAist Studios 12:25pm Acast 12:30pm Facebook Change the Way You View Video on Facebook 12:30pm Neustar 12:50pm Blue Wire 12:50pm Podsights 12:50pm Making News Work for Brands (BBC News, FOX News Media, NPR) 12:50pm Lotame 1:05pm WBUR 1:00pm Osiris Media 1:10pm Samsung Ads 1:10pm Acxiom 1:30pm TransUnion 1:15pm LWC Studios 1:35pm A+E Networks

(The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime, A&E) 1:35pm New Rules for Digital Media Panel Discussion 1:40pm Looking Ahead to the Future of Podcasting 1:25pm How Tech and Automation will Impact Podcasting 1:55pm Connecting the Dots between Audience and Content 1:50pm The Trade Desk 2:00pm Realm 1:50pm Chartable 2:20pm The Future of DEI & How Brands Can Open Minds, Shape Decisions & Offer Solutions (Forbes, Univision, Vevo) 2:10pm Verizon Media 2:15pm WarnerMedia (CNN Audio, Rooster Teeth, TCM, TNT, Turner Sports, Warner Bros.) 1:55pm AdvertiseCast (A Libsyn Company) 2:40pm Canela Media 2:30pm Experian 2:30pm Adonde Media 2:20pm The Atlantic 2:55pm Brands Commitment to Minority Owned Properties -- Is It Working? 2:50pm Power of First Party Data Panel Discussion 2:40pm SXM Media 2:35pm Podcast Upfront Fall Wrap Discussion 3:15pm Wrap Discussion 3:10pm

OneTrust 3:00pm Closing Remarks

3:30pm Closing Remarks 3:25pm PubMatic





3:45pm TransUnion





4:05pm LiveIntent





4:25pm Wrap Discussion

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

