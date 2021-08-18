IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Fall Events Series - IAB Podcast Upfront Fall; IAB Fall Marketplace; and Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety

From September 9-15, the entire digital advertising ecosystem will come together to discuss the future of audio, video, privacy, data, and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its first ever IAB Fall Events Series, on September 9-15.

"We can't ignore the profound shift that happens in our industry across nearly every dimension," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The Fall Events Series is about audio, video, privacy, and data, and the fast-paced changes affecting marketers and consumers alike. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and regularly offers new and better options to drive business forward.  The demand from the industry is clear: the pace of change is accelerating and we need to make sure that we are all staying ahead of the curve."

The four-day IAB Fall Events Series includes:

  • IAB Podcast Upfront Fall on September 9-10, an invite only event for brand marketers and media buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming and partnership opportunities from the most recognized names in audio.
  • The first ever IAB Fall Marketplace on September 14, an insights-packed day for digital video and Connected Television (CTV) buyers, with presentations from premier providers and fireside chats with industry leaders.
  • IAB Audience Connect for the first time on September 15, will gather the most influential voices in data, addressability, and privacy to solve specific business use cases and set the industry agenda for a cookieless world.

IAB Fall Events Series Agenda

IAB Podcast Upfront Fall

 

September 9

IAB Podcast Upfront Fall

 

September 10

IAB Fall Marketplace

 

September 14

IAB Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety

 

September 15

 

12:00pm

Welcome Remarks

12:00pm

Welcome Remarks

12:00pm

Welcome Remarks

12:00pm

Welcome Remarks

12:10pm

NPR

12:05pm

Audacy's Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and Podcorn

12:10pm

Roku

12:05pm

Future of Measurement Panel Discussion
Featuring Nielsen

12:30pm

LAist Studios

12:25pm

Acast

 

12:30pm

Facebook

Change the Way You View Video on Facebook

12:30pm

Neustar

12:50pm

Blue Wire

12:50pm

Podsights

12:50pm

Making News Work for Brands (BBC News, FOX News Media, NPR)

12:50pm

Lotame

1:05pm

WBUR

1:00pm

Osiris Media

1:10pm

Samsung Ads

1:10pm

Acxiom

1:30pm

TransUnion

 

1:15pm

LWC Studios

1:35pm

A+E Networks
(The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime, A&E)

1:35pm

New Rules for Digital Media Panel Discussion

1:40pm

Looking Ahead to the Future of Podcasting

1:25pm

How Tech and Automation will Impact Podcasting

 

1:55pm

Connecting the Dots between Audience and Content

1:50pm

The Trade Desk

2:00pm

Realm

1:50pm

Chartable

 

2:20pm

The Future of DEI & How Brands Can Open Minds, Shape Decisions & Offer Solutions (Forbes, Univision, Vevo)

2:10pm

Verizon Media

2:15pm

WarnerMedia

(CNN Audio, Rooster Teeth, TCM, TNT, Turner Sports, Warner Bros.)

1:55pm

AdvertiseCast

(A Libsyn Company)

2:40pm

Canela Media

2:30pm

Experian

2:30pm

Adonde Media

2:20pm

The Atlantic

2:55pm

Brands Commitment to Minority Owned Properties -- Is It Working?

2:50pm

Power of First Party Data Panel Discussion

2:40pm

SXM Media

2:35pm

Podcast Upfront Fall Wrap Discussion

3:15pm

Wrap Discussion

3:10pm
OneTrust

3:00pm

Closing Remarks

3:30pm

Closing Remarks

3:25pm

PubMatic



3:45pm

TransUnion



4:05pm

LiveIntent



4:25pm

Wrap Discussion

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

To view the full 2021 Fall Events Series agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/iab-fall-event-series/

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

