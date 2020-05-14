IAB NewFronts Announces Schedule

NEW YORK, May, 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's reimagined IAB NewFronts (June 22-26) comes during a time of a vast reset and reinvention of audience behavior.

In response to this major shift in audience behavior and subsequent surge in streaming, the NewFronts will provide marketers access to dozens of events showcasing data and trends behind the streaming surge, the best in streaming video and audio content programming, and ways we can navigate the new future of advertising.

"These new opportunities, new technologies, and new ways of thinking are what the NewFronts week is all about," said David Cohen, President, IAB.

NewFronts programming will cover streaming video, lifestyle, news and audio, eSports, and gaming. The week will seek to answer questions including: Which behaviors are fleeting, and which are lasting? What are the implications for marketers? What new models are emerging?

"NewFronts is the only marketplace that brings together the entire ecosystem and looks at content, consumers, and technology as equally important," said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. "Social distancing isn't stopping industry leaders from coming together online to develop relationships that ignite collaboration, strategic discussion, and generate unique ideas to set the stage for business to thrive as the economy comes back to life."

IAB 2020 NewFronts June 22-26 Schedule Monday, 6/22 Tuesday, 6/23 Wednesday,

6/24 Thursday, 6/25 Friday, 6/26 Roku Snap The Wall Street

Journal |

Barron's Group YouTube Special Gaming

and E-Sports

Day Being

Programmed Crackle Plus Condé Nast Forbes TiVo Tubi Facebook VICE Media

Group Tremor Video Hulu Ellen Digital Vibenomics Samsung Ads 3BLACKDOT

Vevo American Public

Media GSTV





Xandr TikTok

Presentations, which will be held from 12:00-4:00pm ET each day, include founding partners, Hulu and YouTube, along with Condé Nast, Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Forbes, Roku, The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group, Snap, TikTok, Tubi, Vevo, VICE Media Group, Vibenomics, and 3BLACKDOT. Facebook, GSTV, Samsung Ads, TiVo, Tremor Video, and Xandr will also take part in the week-long festivities with contributed or industry insights sessions.

"We're still adding more presenters, more insights, and more surprises, plus we're in the final stages of bringing on an incredibly interesting host for this year's NewFronts," Cohen concluded.

For more information and regular NewFronts updates, please visit: iab.com/events/newfronts-2020/

About NewFronts

The NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

