IAB NewFronts Unveils Final Schedule

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22-26, more than 8,500 pre-registered media buyers and other advertising and media participants will tune into the first-ever virtual IAB NewFronts to access more than 30 events and hear from the most influential companies in media and entertainment. Presentations will provide attendees with content on streaming video, lifestyle, news and audio, eSports, and gaming, as well as showcase insights and trends on changing consumer behavior and media habits.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the change in the marketplace and is unleashing the future of video today. We are all relying on digital media and virtual experiences to keep us engaged and connected in this new reality, further emphasizing the need for NewFronts to discuss the rise of OTT viewing among consumers. Due to these accelerated changes, IAB has been able to pivot NewFronts to a digital format that we believe will serve as a model for the future," said David Cohen, President, IAB.

IAB NewFronts Schedule All times are in EST; Timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day Mon, 6/22 Tues, 6/23 Wed, 6/24 Thurs, 6/25 Friday, 6/26 12:15 Roku 12:15 Snap 12:15 The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group 12:10 YouTube 12:15 3BLACKDOT 12:45 IAB NewFronts

Welcome 1:00 Condé Nast 12:55 VICE Media Group 12:50 TiVo 12:35 In-Game

Success: A

Nestlé, Case

Study 12:55 IAB THERE:

Leaning into the

wild: finding audiences, innovations, and

hope in a pre & post-COVID marketplace 1:30 Team Whistle 1:20 Quantcast 1:10 Tremor Video 12:45 IAB THERE: Getting in the Game with eSports 1:15 Crackle Plus 1:40 IAB Research:

Video Ad Spend

Trends 1:30 Forbes: Disruption

Redefined: How

Innovative CMOs Are Architecting Change

In A Transformed

World 1:45 Xandr 1:00 Tru Optik 1:50 Tubi 2:00 Facebook 2:05 CMO INTERVIEW:

10 Minutes with Brad Hiranaga, General

Mills 2:05 GSTV 1:20 Top to Top: Is

Your Game in the

Hot Seat? with The Hershey Company, Twitch,

FaZe Clan, and Activision

Blizzard 2:30 Samsung Ads 2:10 Ellen Digital 2:25 State of News Panel with BBC Global

News, Marketplace

Tech, NPR, and VICE Media Group 2:15 Digitas 2:00 Ad Age

NewFronts Wrap Party 3:00 Hulu 3:00 Vevo 2:40 National Public Radio 2:40 TikTok



3:20 Barstool Sports 3:00 Vibenomics



3:10 American Public

Media 3:30 IAB THERE: Go

Beyond the Screen

with the Power Of Digital Audio 3:50 NewFronts Live: Diversity Town Hall

To view the full schedule along with session descriptions, please visit iab.com/newfronts.

The week of programming will feature a mixture of formats, from 40-minute content presentations, 5 to 20-minute insights sessions insights sessions, as well as executive interviews, panels, and several surprise sessions for attendees. Each day will start off with NewFronts Live: Daily Standup where host Scott Rogowsky and his co-host will preview the day ahead. The day will end with NewFronts Live: That's A Wrap. There will also be live commentary throughout the day and additional content from Ampersand, Fubo, PlayOctopus, and Roundel.

"NewFronts is a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers, brings together incumbent and disruptor brands, and looks at content, consumers, and technology as equally important. In fact, NewFronts is the only marketplace that brings the entire ecosystem together for one week to collaborate and provide a path forward for the industry," said Cohen.

About NewFronts

The NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Related Links

https://www.iab.com

