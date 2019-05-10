IAB Podcast Measurement Compliance Certifies Voxnest Audience Network

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcasting solution provider Voxnest , today announced its Voxnest Audience Network (VAN), a first-of-its-kind marketplace for in-audio advertising inventory, is now IAB certified for the new 2.0 measurement guidelines for reporting podcast downloads and listeners.

With VAN, Voxnest offers brands and advertisers the ability to target precise audiences through buys across bundles of content, curated based on proprietary data to deliver impressions from a specific demographic profile. By successfully completing the IAB Podcast Measurement compliance review and being listed among a very select few who are pushing the podcast industry forward, is further proof that VAN delivers higher engagement and guarantees brand safety for advertisers.

Francesco Baschieri, President of Voxnest stated, "We created VAN as part of our ongoing commitment to increasing the value of audio publishing for content creators, advertisers and audiences alike. As audio advertising increases in popularity, having numbers that companies can trust is the first step in building a company's credibility, and it is an honor to receive this certification from the IAB."

To view the complete list of compliant companies, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/compliance-programs/compliant-companies .

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.voxnest.com .

