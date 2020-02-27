IAB Unveils the Now and Future of Video, Audio, and Streaming at Totally Revamped 2020 NewFronts

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's IAB NewFronts have been reimagined to address the explosion of new streaming content, data, targeting, and measurement options now available to buyers and sellers. From April 27 through May 6 in New York City, industry leaders will come together to develop relationships that ignite collaboration, strategic discussion, and generate unique ideas to address this radically new and modern content marketplace.

"This year's event is an entirely 'new NewFronts'. Digital video, streaming, and audio is no longer the future; it is happening now and demands an entirely new program. We've made major commitments and investments, from event programming to launching the first-ever Streaming Week. This is the only event that brings digital, streaming, and audio together to make opportunities for brands and the entire ecosystem clear," said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB.

The changes reflect intensive counsel and input from IAB's new advisory board of agency, brand, technology companies, and publishers.

From April 27 to May 1, NewFronts will gather the digital community together to preview the best streaming content from major publishers and content creators including Amazon, BBC News, Condé Nast, Ellen Digital, Hulu, Meredith Corporation, The New York Times Company, Roku, Inc., Twitter, Verizon Media, VICE Media Group, YouTube, Vudu (A Walmart Company), and others, as well as Digitas, the original founder of NewFronts.

The 2020 NewFronts will also introduce "Spotlight: Influencer Marketing" on April 29, an opportunity to interact with influencers who are turning traditional marketing on its head, inspiring and creating some of today's top content, and "Spotlight: Audio " on May 1, a deep-dive into audio storytelling, sonic identity, and measurement in the rapidly growing audio world that encapsulates both streaming and audio on-demand / podcasting. Partners including iHeartMedia, NPR, and Pandora will be among a number of audio-first companies taking the stage on May 1.

On May 4 to May 6, IAB will host the first-ever Streaming Week to "unpack" everything streaming. Beginning with a two-day, single-venue conference, the event will bring together leaders from across the streaming ecosystem for dialogue, insight-sharing, and education. Hulu, a Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International streaming service, will partner with IAB to deliver a program that examines the most pressing issues and opportunities in streaming. Entrepreneur Media Inc. and Samsung Ads, as well as other streaming publishers and brands, will take part in the festivities. Additional content companies will be added to the schedule. The week will culminate with Hulu's NewFronts presentation on May 6.

"It's obvious streaming is big, but it's not always obvious what marketers should do next. We're bringing the streaming ecosystem together so that the next steps snap into clear focus," said Rothenberg.

"Consumer behavior has changed, but the advertising industry has not kept pace. As a leader in streaming TV, we have an obligation to help the industry to arrive at where consumers are, faster and with ease," said Peter Naylor, SVP & Head of Advertising Sales, Hulu. "Streaming Week will give focused attention to the category, and deliver a real opportunity for marketers, platforms, creators, and technology partners to arrive at where the industry is going, faster and smarter."

For more information and regular NewFronts updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/newfronts-2020/

About NewFronts

The NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

