IABC Detroit Names Curt McAllister 2018 Communicator of the Year

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Detroit chapter announced today that Curt McAllister, Midwestern Public Relations Manager for Toyota Motor North America, is the organization's 2018 Communicator of the Year (COTY).

The prestigious award is presented annually by IABC Detroit and honors a leader who has demonstrated excellence in the communications field.

"It's fitting that the theme of our awards program this year is super heroes, because Curt exemplifies the modern-day communications professional who must think strategically, act quickly, and often leap tall deadlines in a single bound to achieve organizational objectives," said Heather Guenther, president of IABC Detroit.

According to COTY Chair Gary Spondike, honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, leadership and commitment to advancing the communications process in a organization.

"Curt's depth of experience, significant professional accomplishments and commitment to profession make him a role model for others in the field," said Spondike.

McAllister is a former award-winning journalist and has been involved in the public relations field for 24 years. During that time, he earned nearly 90 awards in the public relations arena, most for work in the automotive sector. In 2011, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from his alma mater, Ferris State University. In his current role as Midwestern Public Relations Manager for Toyota Motor North America, McAllister oversees public relations and media relations efforts for Toyota and Lexus in a 14-state region, comprising the Great Lakes and Heartland states.

McAllister will be recognized during the IABC Detroit Renaissance Awards on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at Urbanrest Brewing Company, 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale. The event will be immediately followed by an afterglow Super Hero Halloween Bash that includes food, music and games. Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite super or create one of their own. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members and can be purchased at this link.

SOURCE IABC Detroit

