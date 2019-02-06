IABC Heritage Region Seeks Marketing and Communication Speakers for 2019 Conference in Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Heritage Region is seeking top-notch marketing and communication experts to speak at the 2019 Communication Conference, taking place Sept. 22-24 at the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit, Michigan.

"We're looking for speakers who are implementing tomorrow's best practices today," said Nancy Sarpolis, conference co-chair. "They're engaging their audiences in innovative ways and driving business results through strategic communication."

If you have expertise in corporate and employee communication, branding, marketing, public relations, media relations, change management, communication strategy, digital marketing, social media, measurement and analytics, leadership and new technology, then we want you to join us in Detroit.

"The most effective presentations are those that provide insights and take-aways that attendees can use in their workplaces," said Joy Lovejoy, ABC, speaker committee co-chair.

The event will include daily keynote speakers, approximately 20 breakout and extended sessions as well as numerous networking opportunities.

The conference draws nearly 200 communicators annually from throughout the Northeastern, Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic United States, as well as Canada.

To be considered for a speaking position, complete and submit the Speaker RFP on the conference website by Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The IABC Heritage Region does not compensate for speaker fees, travel, accommodations or other expenses. As a thank you, speakers are invited to enjoy a complimentary conference registration plus exposure on the website and in program materials.

Conference sponsorship packages are also available. Contact Pat Frey, ABC, at pafrey2@gmail.com or Deb Salem at dlsalem@sbcglobal.net for more information on sponsorships.

About IABC's Heritage Region

With one of the largest International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) membership totals, the Heritage Region serves members in 17 states including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

SOURCE IABC Detroit

Related Links

http://www.iabcdetroit.com

