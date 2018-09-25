IABC Nashville Announces 2019 Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators' Nashville chapter (IABC Nashville) announced today its 2019 board of directors.

"We are honored to have such a talented and diverse group of business communicators serving on our board this year," said Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, IABC Nashville president. "As Nashville's only global-affiliated professional organization for communications practitioners, it takes a substantial amount of time and effort to produce relevant and beneficial programming for our members. I am confident that this group will accomplish this tremendously."

The new board consists of experienced communications professionals in the region from various industries and specialties, including public relations, marketing, internal communications, graphic design, corporate communications, instructional design, and more.

2019 IABC Nashville Board of Directors

President: Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, NDC, Inc.

Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, NDC, Inc. President-Elect and Vice President of Social Media: Mollye Dietrich , HCA Healthcare

, HCA Healthcare Past-President: Gene Boulware , The Vincit Group

, The Vincit Group Secretary: DeAndra Mack , CoreCivic

, CoreCivic Vice President of Finance : Lysa Rigo , Communications Consultant

: , Communications Consultant Vice President of Membership : Kristin Appelman , Concept Technology, Inc.

: , Concept Technology, Inc. Vice President of Professional Development: Kellie Keyes Davie , Keycom PR

, Keycom PR Vice President of Communications: Kerry Burke , Cigna

, Cigna Vice President of Awards: Mich Michaud, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Mich Michaud, Metro Nashville Public Schools Vice President at Large: Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC

Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC Vice President at Large: Ryan Stout , Astute Communications

, Astute Communications Vice President at Large: Lynn Yates , Freelance Writer/Media Consultant

The goal of the 2019 board of directors will be to help its members and other communications professionals in the region to enhance their career goals through professional development workshops, networking events, accreditation, and work recognition through its annual Music City Gold Pen Awards.

To learn more about IABC Nashville and its upcoming programs, visit Nashville.IABC.com or on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to learn more.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. In 2017, they received the Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

SOURCE IABC Nashville

Related Links

http://nashville.iabc.com

