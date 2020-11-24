IAC Appoints Kendall Handler To Senior Vice President & General Counsel

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) today announced the appointment of Kendall Handler to Senior Vice President and General Counsel, succeeding Gregg Winiarski who will step down December 31, 2020 after more than a decade in the General Counsel role. Ms. Handler, who currently serves as Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions Counsel at IAC, will take on the General Counsel position effective January 1, 2021, overseeing all legal, compliance and human resources functions for the company.

Ms. Handler joined IAC in 2017 as lead M&A Counsel, and in that role has led some of IAC's largest transactions, including its acquisition of Care.com and its $1 billion investment in MGM.

"Kendall has already made a real and positive impact on the company during her time here, and we have big expectations ahead," said Joey Levin, CEO, IAC. "As is IAC's tradition, we like to promote our leaders from within. We will all miss Gregg deeply. He's been a positive and smart influence at the heart of this company for many years, and I'm grateful for his countless contributions, not the least of which is his support of the next generation of IAC leaders, and the superb bench he has built in the legal department. Kendall is a real talent with a sharp legal mind and will be a fantastic addition to the IAC executive team. We'll all benefit from her perspective as we build IAC's future."

Ms. Handler has spent over three years overseeing the legal aspects of IAC's mergers and acquisitions activity. Prior to this, she served for six years as an associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz where she advised clients on M&A, governance and other corporate matters. Ms. Handler graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School after receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with highest distinction from the University of Virginia.

Said Ms. Handler, "I'm incredibly excited and honored to help define what's next for IAC as we drive forward doing what we do best: building great companies. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from Gregg and look forward to partnering with the rest of the executive team to write the next chapter of our winning story."

Mr. Winiarski will remain as an advisor to the company through early 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

