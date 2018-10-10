IAC Does it Again: Three for Three, in Three months

The project included process and design engineering, site prep, wet plant, dry plant, silo storage, load-out, buildings and fully automated control. This is yet another success story for the rapidly growing IAC firm. This was accomplished due to three focus areas:

Safety and project management - doing things the right way with prior planning and in house project management IAC patented dual feed dryer - increased through put with additional (bonus) feed system; dual feed quickly becoming the dryer design of choice Optimization - initial set up and commissioning adjustments used to quickly reach sustained production runs; more to follow regarding IAC's optimization services

About IAC: Founded in 1986 Industrial Accessories Company, is a fast-track, high-technology equipment design and fabrication company. As an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract provider serving numerous industries, IAC has delivered countless systems for a wide variety of trusting and satisfied customers.

IAC is strategically located in the center of the United States in Kansas City, with field offices on the East and West Coasts to be responsive to our customers. For more information on IAC and Adelphi's corporate capabilities, or inquiries about utilizing their services for future projects, please contact Glenn Smith or Mike Sedler at (800) 334-7431. Glenn can be reached at gsmith@iac-intl.com and Mike can be reached at msedler@iac-intl.com.

CONTACT: Eric Pritchett, epritchett@iac-intl.com

SOURCE Industrial Accessories Company (IAC)