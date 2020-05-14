IAC to Attend 15th Annual Virtual Needham Technology and Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the 15th Annual Virtual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Glenn Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available to the public at Needham Webcast https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/121119a_js/?entity=29_ISNNNF6and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ and http://ir.angihomeservices.com/presentations for 90 days following the conference.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

