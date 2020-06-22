IAC To Host Q&A With Business Leaders On July 16

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT, IAC (Nasdaq: IAC) will host a conference call to answer questions from IAC and ANGI Homeservices sell-side research analysts about its businesses. The business CEOs as well as Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Glenn H. Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate. The speaker schedule will be as follows:

10:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. EDT - Joey Levin, CEO of IAC

10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EDT - Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices

10:50 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. EDT - Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT - Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash

12.05 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. EDT - Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com

12:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT – Glenn H. Schiffman, CFO of IAC

Live audiocasts and replays will be open to the public through the investor relations sections of each company's website:

IAC: ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

ANGI Homeservices: ir.angihomeservices.com/presentations

IAC and ANGI Homeservices regular Q2 2020 earnings conference call will be held in early August with specifics to come at a later date.

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

Related Links

http://www.iac.com

