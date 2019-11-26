IAC to Participate in the 41st Nasdaq Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the 41st Nasdaq Investor Conference in London at The May Fair Hotel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Joey Levin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. GMT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/428rwiid and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for a period of 90 days.

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

