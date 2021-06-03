IACC Secures Seat at the HSI-Led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center in Historic Step towards Public-Private Partnership

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) and the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) announced that the IACC will have staff/personnel/employees co-located at the IPR Center's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia to support joint training and operational efforts. This historic development marks a major step forward in the organizations' long history of collaboration and presents a unique and invaluable opportunity for the IACC and the IPR Center to partner even more closely on operational and strategic initiatives to fight IP crime.

"We are honored to be presented with this momentous opportunity. The significance of having a seat at one of the most prominent government agencies for IP enforcement cannot be overstated," said IACC President Bob Barchiesi. "Facilitating brand exchange with and contributing industry expertise to law enforcement is one of our core missions. A seat at the IPR Center allows us to do that even more effectively on behalf of our members and opens limitless possibilities for the IACC to take information sharing, law enforcement training, outreach and coordination with intermediaries, and joint events to the next level."

"The IACC has been in the fight against counterfeiting and piracy for over 40 years and has stood steadfastly at the side of the IPR Center since it stood up in 2008. We have done hundreds of joint training events with them and over the last few years, we have increased that partnership supporting the IACC's Latin America Regional Summit, creating the IACC/IPR Center IP Advisory Board and in 2021 the IPR Center signed a memorandum of understanding with the IACC to enhance our mutual cooperation in training and operational support," said IPR Center Director Steve Francis. "We are excited that the IACC has committed Mike Walsh to sit at the IPR Center to work with our program managers on these joint efforts."

"I'm excited to appoint Mike, IACC's Vice President for Training and Administration, to be the organization's representative at the IPR Center's Headquarters. His law enforcement background and tenure at the IACC make him the perfect choice for this critical role," stated Bob Barchiesi. Currently, Mike spearheads all aspects of the IACC's domestic and international training, as well as oversees the IACC's administrative functions. Prior to the IACC, Mr. Walsh had a long career in law enforcement and security as a Detective Lieutenant with the New York City Police Department, and commander of the New York County District Attorney's Office Detective Squad. He also managed security at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

Most recently, the IPR Center and IACC co-hosted a virtual training to law enforcement training to more than 200 Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents around the country on counterfeit vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Plans for additional trainings are underway. In January 2021, the IACC and IPR Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their extensive cooperation on enhancing operational effectiveness of IP crime enforcement. In prior years, the IACC and IPR Center have held joint trainings and conferences, as well as worked together to facilitate public-private information exchange and dialogue between law enforcement, brands, and intermediaries through initiatives such as the HSI/IACC Advisory Board and the E-Commerce Working Group.

About the IACC

The IACC ( www.iacc.org ) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and intellectual property theft. The IACC membership include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe¨ and RogueBlock¨ initiatives.

About National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, working collaboratively with its public and private sector partners, stands at the forefront of the United States government's response to combatting global intellectual property theft and enforcing intellectual properties rights violations. The IPR Center was established to combat global intellectual property theft – and, accordingly, has a significant role policing the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods on websites, social media and the darkweb. To report IP theft or to learn more about the IPR Center, visit www.IPRCenter.gov .

