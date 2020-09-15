IACCM Announces Re-brand to World Commerce & Contracting

RIDGEFIELD, Connecticut, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 21 years, The International Association for Contract and Commercial Management (IACCM) has been home for those in the field of contract and commercial management - producing research, delivering learning and helping its members to develop their skills and raise their profile within their organizations. Today the not-for-profit association announces a re-brand to World Commerce & Contracting and launches a new website, member portal and learning management system.

The new name, branding and investment in new systems signifies the expanded vision of the association which includes a greater focus on advocacy for commercial and contracting practices that support a better world in this time of such disruption. Uniquely positioned, their global membership covers the full contracting lifecycle representing a diverse community of commercial and contract professionals, as well as procurement and legal specialists – the re-brand confirms their strong position as the leading commerce and contracting association.

Announcing the re-brand, Global CEO Sally Guyer said, "Commercial inspiration and innovation have rarely been as important as they are today. Not only is there a desperate need for economic recovery, but we all sense the urgency for social recovery – for a rebalancing of opportunity and inclusion. These changes and improvements depend on the work of every commercial and contracting expert. We believe there is no better time to make this progressive move as an association".

Founded by the association's President Tim Cummins, IACCM has grown to 70,000 members from over 20,000 companies across 180 countries worldwide.

Commenting on the expanded vision and re-brand, Tim said, "Our global community leads the way, driving better practice in contracting, and shaping commercial policy worldwide. World Commerce & Contracting will build on the work we have achieved over the last 21 years - with rigorous, pioneering research: we analyse, we advocate for change and we deliver practical insights for government, business and academia.

For further information on World Commerce & Contracting, visit www.worldcc.com

About World Commerce & Contracting

World Commerce & Contracting is a not-for-profit association dedicated to helping its global members achieve high performing and trusted trading relationships. With 70,000 members from over 20,000 companies across 180 countries worldwide, the association welcomes everyone with an interest in better contracting: business leaders, practitioners, experts and newcomers. It is independent, provocative and disciplined existing for its members, the contracting community and society at large.

www.worldcc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274861/World_Commerce_Contracting_Logo.jpg

SOURCE World Commerce & Contracting

Related Links

http://www.worldcc.com

