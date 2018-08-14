IAC/INTERACTIVECORP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of IAC/InterActiveCorp - IAC

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into IAC/InterActiveCorp (NasdaqGS : IAC ).

On August 14, 2018, founders and current and former employees of Tinder filed a lawsuit against Tinder's parent companies, IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC") and its subsidiary Match Group, Inc. ("Match") alleging that they created false financial information, delayed new products and used other tactics to deliberately undervalue Tinder in order to prevent select Tinder shareholders from exercising their rights to cash in stock options worth billions of dollars. As a result, Match and IAC may have significantly understated Match's liability for compensating Tinder's shareholders.

Further, the complaint charges that IAC and Match executives covered up allegations that Greg Blatt, Match's Chairman and CEO (who had recently been placed as Tinder's "interim" CEO) groped and sexually harassed another Tinder executive in December 2016, in order to allow Blatt to remain at the helm of Tinder to facilitate the scheme, leaving several months later with a lucrative golden parachute reportedly worth millions of dollars.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether IAC/InterActiveCorp's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to IAC/InterActiveCorp's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

