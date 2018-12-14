IACMI -- The Composites Institute Seeks Applicants for Nationally Recognized Internship Program

IACMI – The Composites Institute supports research and development projects that accelerate the adoption of advanced composites, creating new manufacturing jobs in the advanced manufacturing industry. IACMI capabilities support composites integration in a variety of industries that are supported by IACMI members including vehicles, wind energy, compressed gas storage, infrastructure, and aerospace, with cross cutting technologies including modeling and simulation and materials and processes. Through the internship program, IACMI develops the skills of strong technical undergraduates and graduate students who can one day support the workforce in these industries in both talent and leadership.

Interested applicants have the opportunity to apply for internships specializing in various composite and materials research at one of IACMI's member or partner locations across the U.S.

Through the IACMI internship, participants have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art equipment and to interact with scientists and engineers who are at the top of their fields. Additionally, IACMI interns have the opportunity to learn alongside composites industry innovators – in both the academic and industrial spaces. Specific project details may adapt with research needs and may involve one or more of the 160 IACMI member organizations, which represent industry, academia, and government partners.

Since the internship program launch, more than 100 internship appointees have been placed at nearly 20 locations in industry, academic research labs, and national laboratories. By learning alongside engineers and researchers at large companies including DuPont, TPI, and Ford, as well as small and medium sized organizations including Local Motors and Vartega, previous interns have cited valuable experiences solving real-world problems such as developing new composites recycling methods, characterizing carbon fiber materials, and drafting standard operating procedures for composites manufacturing equipment.

To be eligible for the internship program, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen and student in good standing at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 or the equivalent as verified by official transcripts. All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment and provide proof of health insurance coverage. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase health insurance coverage through ORAU.

Program participants will receive a weekly stipend based on hours of participation, weekly housing allowance and limited in- and out-bound travel reimbursement to and from the internship site. In addition, program participants will have the opportunity to network with over 300 industry leaders at the IACMI members' meeting in July in Colorado.

Applications and supporting materials are being accepted online until February 8, 2019 at 11:59PM EST. For additional information, visit www.orau.org/IACMI or email Julie Malicoat at julie.malicoat@orau.org.

About IACMI-The Composites Institute: The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), is a partnership of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state and local governments working together to benefit the nation's energy and economic security by sharing existing resources and co-investing to accelerate innovative research and development in the advanced composites field. CCS is a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The national Manufacturing USA institute is supported by a $70 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, and over $180 million committed from IACMI's partners. Find out more at IACMI.org .

About ORAU: ORAU provides innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security and health. Through specialized teams of experts, unique laboratory capabilities and access to a consortium of more than 100 major Ph.D.-granting institutions, ORAU works with federal, state, local and commercial customers to advance national priorities and serve the public interest. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, ORAU manages the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Learn more about ORAU at www.orau.org.

