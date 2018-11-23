IACO Issues Global Call to Increase Support for Unpaid Carers

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is releasing a landmark report "The Global State of Care" at the International Forum on Care and Caregiving: Research, Policy and Practice in Toronto, Canada. Supported by Embracing CarersTM, the "Global State of Care Report" describes the financial and supportive programs available for unpaid carers (also known as carers and family caregivers) in nine countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, UK, and the United States. Providing the first of its kind comparison of global initiatives to support carers, the report addresses one of the most impactful public policy issues of our time.

With an aging global population, OECD member countries and BRIICS (Brazil, Russia, India, Indonesia, China and South Africa) are experiencing similar health and social care challenges to each other. Public spending on health and long-term care (LTC) across the world is under pressure, with its expenditure projected to more than double over the next 50 years.[i] Unpaid carers have become the backbone of any LTC system. Across the OECD, over 10% of adults over 50 years of age are carers, with approximately two-thirds are women.[ii]

"The Global State of Care report sets out a clear framework for policy makers, governments and health organizations to support carers," said Nadine Henningsen, IACO Board Chair, CEO of Carers Canada and the Canadian Home Care Association. "Through the sharing of carer-friendly policies and practices across the globe, IACO stimulates discussion and facilitates learning from best policy and practice examples toward achievable goals in addressing the vital needs of carers around the world."

Four key components make up the framework for this global advocacy resource, including:

Country Carer Practices provide an overview of both current practices and opportunities for governments to increase assistance to carers

provide an overview of both current practices and opportunities for governments to increase assistance to carers Global Advocacy Priorities highlight five key priorities that serve as a reference for the development of legislation and policy

highlight five key priorities that serve as a reference for the development of legislation and policy Case Studies showcase innovative practices making a positive impact for carers that could be replicated in other regions and countries around the world

showcase innovative practices making a positive impact for carers that could be replicated in other regions and countries around the world Carer Support identifies opportunities to increase support of unpaid carers across the world through societal change

Carers are gradually being recognized for the invaluable role they play in global health and social care systems. Carer organizations around the world are advocating for governmental policy changes that better support unpaid carers' needs and the challenges they face.

"EMD Serono is proud to serve as a collaborator in the creation and development of the Global State of Care Report through Embracing CarersTM," said Lynn Taylor Head of Healthcare Global Government and Public Affairs. "We're committed to working with the advocacy community to develop meaningful solutions that make a difference in the lives of both patients and carers, and an important part of fulfilling our commitment is contributing to data generation and public awareness."

"The Global State of Care Report provides a foundation for the development of country specific strategies to support carers and improve their quality of life", stated Ara Cresswell, IACO Vice Chair and CEO Carers Australia. "IACO is committed to taking a leadership role in coordinated global actions to address the needs of millions of unpaid carers around the world."

In our continued effort to elevate caregiving as a global health priority, IACO will also be launching Innovative Carer Practices (ICP) from France, Ireland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom throughout 2018 and 2019. ICPs are knowledge tools showcasing evidence-informed practices that address carers' need through integrated health and social care. Through the identification and sharing of leading practices around the world, countries can learn from each other and stimulate the development of effective carer policies and programs as they relate to their respective health and social care systems.

To access the Global State of Care Report and Innovative Carer Practices visit www.internationalcarers.org and for more information on Embracing Carers™ visit www.embracingcarers.com

About the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO)

Incorporated in 2012, the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is a global coalition of 15-member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, IACO works to improve the quality of life and support the needs of carers, through international partnerships and advocacy that strengthens and honors the voice of carers. To learn more, visit www.internationalcarers.org.

Embracing Carers™

Launched in 2017, Embracing CarersTM is a global initiative led by EMD Serono - the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada - in collaboration with leading carer organizations around the world to increase awareness and discussion about the often-overlooked needs of carers. Embracing CarersTM advisors include the Caregiver Action Network, Carers Australia, Carers Canada, Carers UK, Carers Worldwide, Eurocarers, National Alliance for Caregiving, International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) and Shanghai Roots & Shoots, China.

International Forum on Care and Caregiving (Nov 22, 2018)

Hosted by the Canadian Home Care Association, Carers Canada, University of Sheffield (UK) and Centre for Global Social Policy at University of Toronto, the Forum draws on world-class research, highlights innovative policies and puts a spotlight on practical solutions that address care and caregiving.

