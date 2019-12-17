iAero Group Continues To Invest In Business Operations, And Welcomes New Financial, Commercial, And Leadership Talent

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAero Group, the leading integrated aviation platform business headquartered at Miami International Airport, continued its growth plan by investing in new assets, facilities, and operations, and hiring several new executive team members.

iAero Group has invested over $50M in its aviation platform since the closing of the acquisitions of the businesses within the iAero Group family:

Purchase of aircraft for iAero Airways

Substantial improvements to shop facilities and purchase of new equipment and tooling for iAero Thrust

Upgrades to the Miami airport hangar facility for iAero Tech

Renovations for a new Miami headquarters office space for iAero Group

The company has also welcomed new financial, commercial, and leadership talent to its growing team:

David Lancelot, CFO, iAero Group: David has over 25 years of experience as an aviation financial leader successfully restructuring and growing businesses and raising both private and public capital. He previously was CFO for Spirit Airlines, Highland Capital, Atlas Air, AirTran Airways and Erickson, Inc. He began his aviation career at American Airlines in 1994. More detail: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-lancelot-73b1a86

Mark Ebanks , Chief Commercial Officer, iAero Thrust: Mark has over 25 years of commercial aviation experience, with a diverse background in aircraft marketing and sales, leasing and finance. He began his career working at major airlines (Eastern and United) where he held leadership positions in maintenance and engineering. While at United, he transitioned to sales, offering aircraft and engines, maintenance support, and flight training services in the global marketplace. Mark joined CIT Aerospace in 1998 and spent the next 19 years marketing and leasing commercial aircraft. Most recently, Mark served as SVP Sales and Marketing at Azorra Aviation. More detail: https://www.linkedin.com/in/markebanks/

Jim Greiner , COO, iAero Group: Jim has over 30 years of leadership experience as a CEO, President, or COO of several start-up and growth companies. His experience includes both aviation manufacturing and air tourism industries. He previously was President of Sundance Helicopters. More detail: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimgreiner

"With these capital investments and new talent, the company has now established a stronger foundation for growth in 2020 and beyond," said iAero Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Caputo. "This is just the beginning of iAero Group's and Blackstone's continued commitment to build upon the best integrated aviation platform and team in the industry, and fulfill our purpose of elevating people and places."

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com), based in Miami, FL, is an integrated aviation platform business providing a full range of services including charter airline, engine and airframe MRO, and aircraft and engine leasing. The companies within the iAero Group family include charter airline iAero Airways (fka Swift Air), engine MRO iAero Thrust (fka AeroThrust), and airframe MRO iAero Tech (fka Miami Tech). Through this combination of leading companies in the aircraft charter and MRO industries, iAero Group has created unique capabilities, including a full range of aviation offerings with safety, quality, and cost advantages that benefit all customers. iAero Group is supported by Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms, which also holds a minority equity investment in iAero Group.

